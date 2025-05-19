Rangers are looking to a new era that will not involve four people who’ve left the first team set-up.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rangers CEO Patrick Stewart has provided an update on the hunt for their next manager.

The club have announced that after Saturday’s 2-2 draw with Hibs, interim manager Barry Ferguson is leaving his role in the dugout and returning to a club ambassador position. Making it four people leaving their roles at Ibrox are members of his coaching staff, Neil McCann, Billy Dodds and Allan McGregor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All four came into the senior environment at their former club after Philippe Clement’s sacking in what has turned out to be a disappointing campaign. Ferguson has now been ruled out the race for manager and amid links to the likes of Davide Ancelotti of Real Madrid, Stewart says the search is going well and a conclusion is being eyed.

Next Rangers manager update

Stewart said in a statement: “The club, and I am sure all our supporters, will be forever grateful to Barry for stepping up and taking on the role of head coach. He and his staff have performed admirably amongst some trying circumstances and achieved some excellent results along the way.

“Barry, Neil, Billy and Allan all had distinguished playing careers with Rangers, and they have all enhanced their standing with the club for their work since February. The reception they received at Ibrox on Wednesday night was fully merited, and I know meant so much to Barry and his team. The search for our new head coach is progressing well, and we look forward to concluding our process in the coming period.”

Barry Ferguson on Rangers caretaker exit

Described as the ‘outgoing head coach’, Ferguson said: “I’ve already lived the dream as a player and as captain of Rangers, and to do so as head coach in these last three months has been an enormous honour for me. There have been some ups and downs, but I have loved this experience and given it my all throughout.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I want to thank Neil, Billy and Allan, the three staff members who came in with me, and all the other staff who have supported me during my time in charge. Indeed from everyone at the training centre and at Ibrox, the backing I have received has been phenomenal. Above all, I want to thank our supporters. There is no doubt this has been a difficult season, but the backing the team and I have continued to receive in spite of that has been incredible.

“I have said, no matter how this period panned out, I would always remain a committed supporter of the club, and I look forward to remaining a Rangers ambassador. I wish whomever becomes the new manager, every success in the job.”

Rangers’ statement adds: “Everyone at Rangers Football Club would like to pass on their heartfelt thanks to Barry Ferguson and his staff, with yesterday’s game at Hibernian being their final match in charge. Club legend Ferguson answered the call in the club’s hour of need back in February and has overseen several memorable moments during his time in charge, not least progression to the quarter-finals of the UEFA Europa League and a terrific victory at Parkhead. A Hall of Fame member, Ferguson will now leave this role along with Neil McCann, Billy Dodds and Allan McGregor, with enormous gratitude and best wishes of everyone at Ibrox for their efforts in these last few months.”