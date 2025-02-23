The latest headlines with regards Rangers and Celtic after a shock weekend.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was a weekend of shocks when it comes to Rangers and Celtic as both sides were stung by Premiership rivals.

First up it was the Hoops, who didn’t find a way to remedy an exit from the Champions League vs Bayern Munich midweek against Hibs on Saturday. Josh Campbell’s first half double was enough to seal the win despite Daizen Maeda’s second half reply with a leveller chopped off by VAR.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rangers had a chance to narrow the gap but in the end they blew their chance of doing so with St Mirren inflicting a 2-0 loss upon them. It comes in a week where 49ers Enterprises are looking to takeover over the club in the spring or early summer.

Here are some of the top headlines when it comes to Rangers and Celtic.

Merson stunned

A Rangers and Celtic stat has left Sky Sports pundit Paul Merson wowed. Both losing on the same weekend does not roll around very often and it is the first time since February 2018 that both have had a defeat on the same day. A short but blunt “Wow, that is extraordinary” comments was made live on Sky Sports News as it was reeled off with full-time results pouring in across the UK.

The architect of Rangers’ downfall, St Mirren boss Stephen Robinson, told Sportsound: “"It has been an extension of our last lot of performances. We did really well against Hibs, got the draw. We were the better side against Hearts [in the cup]. We have never stopped believing. This group of players have raised expectations beyond everyone's imagination. They came here confident today. We showed real quality on the ball. Our press and how aggressive we were was excellent and the players deserve every amount of praise for that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Over the last three years, we have raised expectations. Those expectations are not based on massive financial investment. It is a group of players that are battling and improving week-on-week and season-on-season. It is a great result today that will get the headlines. It certainly was not [a smash and grab act]. We are not like some teams in the division who sit low and don't come out, which is their prerogative and not a criticism. We try and be aggressive in our press. We have legs and energy in our team.

"We did not feel under any pressure and probably could have had more goals. To say that at Ibrox with the threat they have in their front four, again is a testament to the players. Tough times don't last but tough people do. We are a team who have nothing to lose. We have a side capable of challenging for the top six."

Sutton shows Clement the door

His beloved side might have lost but that did not stop Celtic hero Chris Sutton for laying into Rangers after their loss. Amid constant speculation around Clement and a domestic season that is all but dead, with the Europa League keeping it alive altogether, Sutton posted on X: “Even when the door is left ajar… dear me time for change.”

Over at Easter Road, Hibs head coach David Gray said of his side’s triumph over Sutton’s ex-employers: “I thought we were excellent, outstanding actually is probably the word I would use. Before the game I spoke a lot about how we needed every player to be absolutely at the top of their game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We needed every player to give absolutely everything and to buy into what we're trying to do from a game plan point of view and I thought they delivered that. I'm delighted for them. They got out of the game what they deserved from the amount of effort they put into it. And every single one of them to a man who was outstanding on the day, which we needed to be."