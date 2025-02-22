The latest Rangers and Celtic news amid a big week at both clubs.

It’s been a busy week for both Rangers and Celtic - with some of the news threatening to shift the Scottish football landscape.

For the Hoops, they faced Hibs in a Saturday lunchtime kick-off and . It got off to the worst possible start with Josh Campbell putting the Easter Road hosts inside a couple of minutes and him making it a double had them staring down the barrel of a shock defeat.

Daizen Maeda could only reduce arrears as Celtic were stunned 2-1 by the Leith side. Rangers were looking to build on a win against Hearts last time out against St Mirren but they too were shocked by St Mirren, who won 2-0 at Ibrox. That was, somehow, far from the main talking point though in a week where it has been revealed that 49ers Enterprises, the same group behind NFL franchise San Francisco 49ers and owners of Leeds United, are launching a takeover bid.

Here are some of the latest headlines when it comes to Rangers and Celtic, including Everton interest in a star at the latter and Ibrox takeover chat.

Boyd backs takeover

Former Rangers striker Kris Boyd is in full support of an American takeover and believes following the model Celtic have had with booming player trading profits is key, with a ‘shambles’ situation at Parkhead showing quick change can happen. He said in his Scottish Sun column: “They have an American Dream after it emerged the San Francisco 49ers are part of a takeover bid. These supporters have every right to be excited. Make no mistake, this takeover could be transformative for Rangers and could again change the landscape of Scottish football.

“Paraag Marathe and his consortium are serious people. They are shrewd businessmen who know how to run a sports club and succeed at it. The 49ers Enterprises wing has made a huge impact at Leeds United and it doesn't shock me that Rangers are on their radar. Right now, an MLS football franchise would probably set you back the best part of $250million, maybe more.

“Marathe and Co could find themselves turning Rangers around for about half that sum. For a world-famous club of that size, with a global fanbase, that is an incredible deal. There is a lot of work ahead but they will be driven by the ambition to make Rangers Scotland's dominant team again.

“Celtic are strong. They are a well-oiled machine on and off the pitch and will add quality again in the summer. But the on-field gap can be bridged quickly in Scottish football. Ange Postecoglou showed that in his first year when he arrived to a shambles at Celtic Park in 2021. They had finished 24 points behind Rangers the previous season and lost half a team that summer. But he still managed to win the league with some good recruitment and coaching.

“I don't buy into this idea that Rangers can't properly compete for the title next season. They beat Celtic 3-0 last time out and some would say they should have won the Premier Sports Cup final. With the right signings and management, they can become more consistent against the rest. Do that and then the destination of the title comes down to the games with Celtic.

“Long-term, the US investors have key areas to improve, with a profitable player-trading model top of the list. They will see the success Celtic have had on that front and replicating that is crucial for Rangers moving forward.”

Everton want Celtic man

The form in the Champions League this season will have alerted many to the services of some Celtic players. Nicolas Kuhn scored one of the two goals in a valiant 3-2 aggregate defeat to Bayern Munich in the play-off round and is now attracting interest from many clubs in England, it has been claimed.

TBR insist there are several on the winger’s case, including Everton. They state “Crystal Palace, Everton and Leeds United are among the clubs who have set their sights on Celtic star Nicolas Kuhn.” They add “Celtic’s Nicolas Kuhn is attracting more Premier League interest after playing a starring role in their run to the Champions League last 32.”