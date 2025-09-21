Kris Boyd has been fronting up a fan protest at Ibrox that took place ahead of the Rangers game.

Paul Merson has been left stunned by Russell Martin’s Rangers predicament - as Kris Boyd paints a bleak picture.

The Light Blues may have won 2-0 against Hibs in their Premier Sports Cup quarter final on Saturday but the mood music still is off key between fans and head coach. A protest was held outside the ground against the ex-Southampton boss and CEO Patrick Stewart’s continued employment at Ibrox, with further bouncy ball protests delaying the game inside the first half.

Rangers had won three games out of 12 heading into the match, with Andrew Cavenagh in attendance, after the chairman and 49ers Enterprises completed a summer takeover. Club hero Boyd was asked about the protest on Sky Sports and can’t see a way in which Martin’s relationship with Rangers fans can be mended.

Kris Boyd on Rangers protests

Boyd said: “There will be (lower attendance). I mean the way that the season ticket is set up with the continuous credit, you know people would have to buy their tickets anyway but I'm not sure a lot of them will turn up because they've had enough and it's a huge game for Rangers. You'd imagine it's going to be very difficult to get back in the league, obviously a Scottish Cup coming up. It's toxic and as I said, I was there last week, and you don't want to hear anybody getting booed but the Rangers fans have had enough.

“You can see it's now turned on the CEO Patrick Stewart as well. They're having a go at him, the owners are in town as well so they will experience it themselves, the ones that are there but it's no good. I mean, at the end of the day, you're not just going to walk away are you?

“He will still feel as if he can turn that around, as I said I think it's going to be very difficult but if you've signed a contract... If you've signed a contract you're not going to walk away. At the end of the day if he's going to stay there he'll be wanting paid off and then he'll come back down to England. He's not going to walk away from it.”

Paul Merson’s Rangers question

That explanation had ex-England and Arsenal man Merson intrigued in the situation, as he pondered what could happen if Rangers now went on a winning run of games, with Genk and Livingston to come in the week ahead Merson asked: “If he beat Hibs, beat Genk and then won...”

Boyd interjected midway through the question to deliver a harsh reality Martin finds himself in. He said: “If Rangers go and win 10 games in a row and then lose that 11th they'll just go back to what it was.”

It left the outspoken pundit stunned, replying “Oh really? Oh wow.” Boyd added: “The horse has bolted, there's no way back out of this now, as I said it's now turning on the hierarchy.” Merson ended the conversation with a quip on Cavenagh and the 49ers, adding “They won't want that, will they?”