The Ivory Coast forward has kicked on at Sunderland since enduring a disappointing stint in Glasgow.

Former Manchester United defender Paul Parker believes Amad Diallo has benefitted from spending a tough loan spell at Rangers last season.

The Ivorian has enjoyed a hugely successful stint with English Championship side outfit Sunderland, picking up the PFA and EFL Young Player of the Month awards for December after netting three goals in five matches.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It took the forward’s tally for thr Black Cats to seven goals in 21 appearances in total to indicate that he is ready to return to Old Trafford and fight for a place in Erik ten Haag’s first-team - two years after sealing a £19million move, plus £18m in add-ons.

Amad Diallo of Sunderland has impressed during his loan spell

Diallo’s form for Tony Mowbray’s side follows a rather underwhelming spell in Glasgow after he struggled to make an impact under Giovanni van Bronckhorst. While the Red Devils will regret sending him north of the border to Ibrox, ex-England international Parker has been impressed with the way the 20-year-old has kicked on since the summer.

Speaking to Danish media outlet SpilXperten, Parker said: “I’ve seen the goals and the assists from Amad and they’ve been clever goals. He’s a clever player. He struggled in Scotland because of the difference in quality and the football that’s played there. What the teams are trying to achieve there is different.

Advertisement

“It was a bad idea by the person that sent him out to a big club for him to just play. Scotland is completely different. However, maybe his struggles at Rangers will be of benefit to him and serve a greater purpose than being out at Sunderland because it showed him a different side of life and football.

“Any time he feels his levels may be dropping he should remember what it was like at Rangers. Remember the mental toughness of playing for a big side like Rangers. It is mentally and physically tough. Especially for a young lad coming from overseas. To have to leave your parent club was a tough one but maybe it’s added to him for the long term.”