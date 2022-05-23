Neither player made the impact many supporters had hoped for during their short spell in Glasgow

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rangers loan flops Aaron Ramsey and Amad Diallo have posted farewell messages on social media at the end of their temporary stints.

Welsh international Ramsey joined the Light Blues from Serie A giants Juventus in January, while highly-rated teenager Diallo arrived on loan from Manchester United.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Both players were seeking regular first-team action with Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side but neither made the impact many supporters had hoped for.

Aaron Ramsey's son Sonny didn't see his dad make history (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

31-year-old Ramsey made just 13 appearances - nine as a starter - and his last outing for the club ended on a sour note when his missed penalty in the Europa League final shoot-out cost Rangers dearly as the lost out to Eintracht Frankfurt in Seville.

The former Arsenal attacking midfielder was an unused substitute during Saturday’s Scottish Cup triumph over Hearts, but he posted an image of himself smiling with the trophy on Instagram.

With his short-term deal expiring, Ramsey thanked fans for the support he has received during his time in Glasgow.

He wrote: “A nice way to finish the season especially after the big disappointment on Wednesday.

“Thank you to everyone for making me feel so welcome. It’s been an incredible few months and I’m proud to be a small part of the club’s rich history. Thank you Rangers.”

He then posted a seperate picture of himself and his son inside Ibrox Stadium, adding: “To the blue sea of Ibrox - I want to thank you all for your overwhelming support through the highs and lows.

“You are some of the most passionate fans I have ever had the pleasure of meeting. Once a Ranger always a Ranger.”

Ramsey still has a year left on his contract with Juventus but has fallen out of favour with the Italian club and his next move remains unclear.

Meanwhile, Diallo is another player who looks to be heading for the Ibrox exit door following an inconsistent spell south of the border.

The 19-year-old winger joined Rangers with a burgeoning reputation after his £37million switch to Old Trafford from Atalanta in January 2021.

The Ivory Coast international made nine appearances, starting just two games and scoring three goals.

Diallo formed a close relationship with team-mate Fashion Sakala during his time in Glasgow and has posted several photos with the Zambian on his Instagram account.

He commented: “It was a pleasure my friend. Forever friends.”