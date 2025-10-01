The former Liverpool and Tottenham forward has reacted to anger at Rangers currently.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Peter Crouch admits the bad vibes at Rangers have caught him by surprise amid a tough start to the season at Ibrox.

Head coach Russell Martin is under fire from large sections of the Ibrox support and that was put on full display in the weekend’s 2-1 win versus Livingston. Despite the jubilation of Max Aarons’ second half stoppage time victory that was their first of the season on Premiership business, fans instantly demanded for Martin to depart.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Results have proven challenging and his style of play has been lamented. It has made its way south of the border to That Peter Crouch Podcast with the former England and Liverpool striker, alongside ex-midfielder Steve Sidwell and radio personality Chris Stark.

Peter Crouch on Rangers difficulties

There was general discussion on key footballing topics south of the border like Graham Potter’s exit from West Ham United before panellist Chris Stark said : “Tell you the one who's under huge pressure, I don't know if you keep seeing the videos of this, is Russell Martin, up at Rangers.. It's their worst run in god knows however many years.”

Peter Crouch confessed that the general situation surrounding the Rangers head coach is something that surprised him: “I didn't realise it was quite that bad. It’s not good at all at the moment, is it, up there?” Next up is Sturm Graz in the Europa League followed by a clash with Falkirk in the league prior to the international break.

Aarons told Rangers TV after his late delight in West Lothian: “I feel amazing to get my first goal here, but to get a late winner under the circumstances, it was great. To be honest I thought we were really good today in large parts of the game. Although if we want to make it easier for ourselves that has to be across the whole game, but I think we deserved that win.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Max Aarons on Rangers win vs Livingston

“I have dreamt of that and to do it in front of the away fans was amazing. I want more moments like that and more success here. I think that is more how we want to look and more how we want to play, that first half especially we had a good few chances.

“That game could have been two or three at half time. In this league, with the way teams set up, they will always create chances in the second half and we have to be more clinical. But it was a good team performance. These moments are kind of what can bring you up and allow you to trust each other as you know you can get through those moments.

“Not every game is going to be an easy path to victory and in games like this we have to show fight to the end. I think we deserved to win but it should have been clear cut sooner. We have to use this feeling and build on it. It is our first league win and we know as a group it should have come before now. Hopefully this can push us on.”