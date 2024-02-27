Rangers manager Philippe Clement passes on instructions to Dujon Sterling

Philippe Clement couldn't believe Michael Beale wasn't selecting him for Rangers action - now Dujon Sterling wants to repay the managerial faith put in him.

The right-back signed from Chelsea last summer, but has impressed fans in a midfield role. It wasn't an easy start to life in Glasgow for Sterling, following a loan at Stoke City last season, with the boss that signed him putting him into a fringes role.

He played five times before Clement's arrival after Beale was sacked, his appearance tally for the term now at 22. Sterling is thankful for boss and fan support during his first term at Rangers and now is aiming to make sure Clement's demands are met.

The 24-year-old said: "It's a good thing that fans are talking about me, they respect what I do and they enjoy watching me play. There are only positives to take from that. Just having the belief from the top is important. It comes right down through the squad.

"The team has belief in me that I can play any position as well. They always joke about it in the changing room. That just shows you how quickly football can change. You just have to keep working every day as I was doing.

"This gaffer has come in and saw what I was doing every day on the training pitch and said to me: 'I don't understand why you aren't playing'. He had the confidence and the belief in me to play me. I've got to thank him.

"Even if I make a couple of mistakes on the pitch, all right, I'll just try and win the ball back. It's all about your reaction. That's what he's been drilling into my head in the past couple of months.