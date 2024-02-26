The star has performed well under Clement

He might be on the road to 20 Rangers goals - but Cyriel Dessers is yet to convince one pundit he can be the leading Ibrox marksman.

The Nigerian international scored twice on Saturday in a 5-0 rout over Hearts. He has divided opinion while at Ibrox, and some may have written him off after a slow start at the Light Blues.

Under Philippe Clement, the 29-year-old has picked up form, scoring 16 times across all competitions, with 12 in 24 during Premiership action. He has five goals in his last three games.

Pundit Michael Stewart has been highly-impressed by the work of boss Clement since he took charge of Rangers earlier this season, and one moment with Dessers during the Viaplay Cup semi-final win over Hearts proves his managerial prowess. There was still one train of thought over Dessers though, who arrived last summer from Cremonese.

He told Sportsound: "He's a proper manager. I spoke after the Viaplay Cup semi-final. Dessers had come onto the park and he was going mental at Dessers for not closing someone down.

"At the end of the game, he stood with Dessers on the park, pointing and talking. That to me, at that point, was telling. With the greatest of respect to Dessers, I know he has scored a fair few goals now, but he is not good enough to be Rangers' number one striker.

