The Rangers manager has been probed on his future.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Philippe Clement has responded to a question over his future after a shocking Rangers defeat in the Scottish Cup.

Against all the odds, Championship side Queen’s Park have stunned the Premiership giant 1-0 at Ibrox. The hosts battered on the Spiders door to no avail and Callum Davidson’s side scored with their only shot on target to seal a historic win for the second tier team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Clement has been under pressure all season amid a tough domestic campaign that despite success in the Europa League, has sparked questions on his future in the manager’s chair. Those questions were back on the agenda after defeat here but the boss was bullish in his response.

When asked if he thought he’d get the time to build at Rangers, he told Sportsound that sacking him would only stop the club from building towards their goal of consistency.

He said: “Of course results like this, I am frustrated about this and everybody is frustrated about this. But the only way for this club to get consistency for the future and to build something is to keep consistency.”

On the game, Clement added: “The first half, not a high enough tempo. Because of that, we didn't create enough. Second half, there was more chances but too much in a rush. One chance against, and they get the goal. It's a hold up at the end, but we should have been better with our efficiency.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We had more efforts on target today than we have had all season, but we didn't manage to score - not even with a penalty. We lacked quality in the last decision-making and last action. Maybe the team wanted to react too much. I was not happy at half time, but they need to keep composure in these moments.

“It's a big frustration for all of us. The biggest difference is the efficiency between the Europa League and today. We have to do much better in the final third.

"In domestic games, there's been consistency in the last two months. This was a set back today. It was too much in emotions in the second half, too rushed from the team to score and less composure than the last few months.

"It was one moment. I won't take conclusions from all season from one moment. We wanted it too much, because of that there was no composure. They (the fans) are right to be angry, now. I'm angry also. It's unacceptable and the players know that.