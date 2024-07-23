Hearts' Lawrence Shankland in action during a pre-season friendly match against Tottenham Hotspur | SNS Group

The prolific Jambos striker has been on Clement’s radar since January but a deal wasn’t struck

Rangers boss Philippe Clement is set to perform a massive transfer U-turn with a move for Hearts striker Lawrence Shankland back ON, according to reports.

The Daily Record’s chief football writer Keith Jackson claims the Jambos skipper - who scored 33 goals in 52 appearances across all competitions last season - is back on Clement summer wishlist after the Belgian opted against pursuing a move for the prolific attacker back in January.

The Scotland international played an integral role in helping Steven Naismith’s side to a commanding third-place finish in the Scottish Premiership last term and he has attracted plenty of admiring glances from elsewhere. And the Gers are now expected to test the strength of the capital club’s resolve to keep hold of their top asset.

If Clement is able to raise sufficient funds from player sales - with current frontman Cyriel Dessers still a £4.5million signing target for Greek outfit PAOK - Shankland could well be the subject of an official bid before the start of the new campaign. It’s reported that Hearts will ‘hold out for top dollar’, despite the 28-year-old entering the final 12 months of his contract at Tynecastle. v

He would be available to open negotiations with other clubs in the New Year and the Daily Record suggest that could mean Clement may have to find around £3m to tempt the Edinburgh club into cashing in early on their top goalscorer rather than avoid losing him for nothing.

High salary earners such as James Tavernier and Connor Goldson look increasingly likely to leave Ibrox this summer and that would free up a large amount on weekly wages, while the imminent exits of Sam Lammers and Ianis Hagi are also expected to rake in some return from transfer fees.

Captain Tavernier is wanted by Turkish Super Lig pair Trabzonspor and Besiktas, while the right-back is also a long-standing target of former Gers manager Steven Gerrard, who has held talks with his Saudi big-wigs at Al-Ettifaq about raiding his old club. Centre-half Goldson, meanwhile, is attracting strong interest from Cypriot side Aris Limassol, while Birmingham City have also been linked with a move for the Englishman. However, it’s understood the former Brighton defender would need to take a 50 per cent drop in wages should he choose to return down south.