Rangers' James Tavernier and Connor Goldson have been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia to reunite with former boss Steven Gerrard. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

Rangers manager Philippe Clement has addressed transfer rumours linking two of his ever-present defenders with a move to Steven Gerrard’s Saudi outfit Al-Ittifaq.

Captain James Tavernier and centre-back Connor Goldson were, this week, being lined up for a possible summer swoop by the former Gers boss, but Clement has moved to pour cold water over the reported interest by claiming he expects both players to be part of his first-team squad next season.

The Belgian also offered an insightful update into the club’s ongoing situation regarding contracts, with a number of stars free to leave the Light Blues at the end of the season. A frustrated Clement admits key players should never be allowed to run down their contract at a club of Rangers size, insisting he won’t let it happen again during his tenure.

Speaking in his pre-match media conference on Friday, Clement smirked: “I didn’t hear Steven. Yes, I expect them to be here next season. That’s my expectation.”

Asked if he had spoken to both players about the reported interest, Clement responded: “No, there’s no reason. My players will come and speak to me about that if they have doubts, if they want to go or if they’re out of contract. We have that relationship. If I need to speak with every player there’s a rumour about then we will not read too much into it or I cannot speak about a lot of interesting things because there are so many rumours in the world now and so much fake news. It’s wasted energy, I think.”

Quizzed on whether a decision has been made on the future of several out-of-contract players including Leon Balogun, John Lundstram and Ryan Jack, Clement added: “In some parts, yes. But there are still six games to convince in another way. Maybe somebody we couldn’t count on enough this season but he plays the last six games and is the best guy on the pitch then it’s silly not to give a contract. So everything is still possible, it’s in their hands.