Philippe Clement drops major Rangers hint on out of contract aces as Gerrard rumour gets swashbuckling verdict
Rangers manager Philippe Clement has addressed transfer rumours linking two of his ever-present defenders with a move to Steven Gerrard’s Saudi outfit Al-Ittifaq.
Captain James Tavernier and centre-back Connor Goldson were, this week, being lined up for a possible summer swoop by the former Gers boss, but Clement has moved to pour cold water over the reported interest by claiming he expects both players to be part of his first-team squad next season.
The Belgian also offered an insightful update into the club’s ongoing situation regarding contracts, with a number of stars free to leave the Light Blues at the end of the season. A frustrated Clement admits key players should never be allowed to run down their contract at a club of Rangers size, insisting he won’t let it happen again during his tenure.
WATCH THE LATEST EPISODE OF NATIONAL WORLD ‘FITBAWTALK’ - YOUR NAN’S FAVOURITE FOOTBALL PODCAST, KEN?
Speaking in his pre-match media conference on Friday, Clement smirked: “I didn’t hear Steven. Yes, I expect them to be here next season. That’s my expectation.”
Asked if he had spoken to both players about the reported interest, Clement responded: “No, there’s no reason. My players will come and speak to me about that if they have doubts, if they want to go or if they’re out of contract. We have that relationship. If I need to speak with every player there’s a rumour about then we will not read too much into it or I cannot speak about a lot of interesting things because there are so many rumours in the world now and so much fake news. It’s wasted energy, I think.”
Quizzed on whether a decision has been made on the future of several out-of-contract players including Leon Balogun, John Lundstram and Ryan Jack, Clement added: “In some parts, yes. But there are still six games to convince in another way. Maybe somebody we couldn’t count on enough this season but he plays the last six games and is the best guy on the pitch then it’s silly not to give a contract. So everything is still possible, it’s in their hands.
Clement continued: “There’s nothing to speak about (on John Lundstram). There have been offers from the club, but there’s no agreement yet. That’s the only thing I can say for the moment. I hope that (he will stay), I know he loves the club and enjoys being here. A lot depends on what you can offer as a club and what other clubs are offering. That’s why I don’t like it when important players are out of contract, I don’t think it’s a good thing for any club. It’s something that will never happen again during the time I’m here, for sure.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.