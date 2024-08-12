Rangers manager Philippe Clement is seen at Hampden Park on Saturday | Getty Images

The Rangers boss has been addressing the media ahead of tomorrow night’s Champions League second leg with Dynamo Kyiv

Philippe Clement has downplayed the importance of Rangers advancing to the Champions League play-off round ahead of Tuesday night’s third round qualifying tie second leg against Dynamo Kyiv.

The Ibrox side can bank around £4million for progressing to the next stage of Europe’s elite competition, but Clement doesn’t expect that money to make much difference to his transfer budget between now and the end of the window later this month.

Following a 1-1 draw with the Ukrainian outfit during last week’s first-leg in Poland, Clement insists he side don’t have full command of the tie and expects their opponents to alter their game plan when they rock up at Hampden Park.

“Not so much I think,” he admitted when quizzed on how the sum of money could alter the club’s transfer business. “I don’t think it will be a big difference, but I said last time also that I’m not an accountant here at the club. I am not the one who says ‘Okay we spend £200,000 here and we get £100,000 there’. We had really clear talks about that and a clear plan before we entered the transfer window.

“Other people will decide where to spend the money. Of course, I give my priorities in positions, but I focus on the team and the staff and making everything really good here with the players available. We will see if other names come up that we will get with qualities and make choices that way.”

Asked if his approach will differ from the first leg, Clement said: “Yes, we will do some different things. Things we saw we will put more focus on. I don’t know what they’re going to do - maybe they are going to sit more and hit on the counter attack or transitions. I don’t know but we need to be prepared for the different scenarios.

“It’s a really good football team, like they showed against Partizan. I think we took a lot of that out by being compact and good pressing as a team. But they are also really dangerous on set pieces for sure and also really really good in transitions. So it’s a team with a lot of experienced guys and young talents.

He continued: “I don’t think we have command of the tie. I think it’s two teams really at the same level. The team did really well in Poland tactically and it’s not easy with new players, with players coming back from injury to be that good in the game. I was really pleased about that.”