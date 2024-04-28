Philippe Clement lavishes praise on game-changing Rangers duo in vital St Mirren win as battling qualities come to the fore
Philippe Clement was full of praise for the roles played by goalkeeper Jack Butland and frontman Cyriel Dessers as Rangers managed to grind out three precious points in a battling 2-1 win over St Mirren in Paisley.
The Ibrox side recorded their first Premiership win since March 30th but it was another less then convincing performance from Philippe Clement’s side at the SMiSA Stadium.
Trailing Celtic by three points before kick-off, the Light Blues knew only a win would do and when St Mirren defender James Bolton turned the ball into his own net to put the visitors in front, all looked to be going well for Rangers.
That was until the lively Mikael Mandron sent a excellent header in off the post to haul the Buddies level minutes later. However, Cyriel Dessers kept the Gers title challenge alive and kicking as he nodded home James Tavernier’s cross at the back post with 15 minutes remaining.
Asked about the Nigerian hitman’s overall contribution to the team this season, Clement said: “It’s not only the goals, it’s the work he’s doing without the ball. He’s working really hard for the team, he’s giving everything.
“He changed the situation himself in a really good way. If I hear what the fans are singing now or six months ago, they’re different songs I think! But he deserves it because he’s been working really hard to help the team. Not only thinking about himself but to help the team. And then the moments come to be decisive in that position and it was a really good finish again today from Tavernier’s cross.”
Clement was also full of praise for goalkeeper Jack Butland, who produced a number of standout saves throughout the game, adding: “I think if you want to win trophies you need a good goalkeeper and a good striker who scores enough goals. That's in every team in the world.”
Offering his thoughts on the match, the Belgian was delighted with his side’s fighting qualities. He commented: "It's a difficult place to come. They have nothing to lose, their season is already a success and they go full in the fight. It was in moments also fight and not enough football. “We got the chances also to score more goals, they got chances. Jack (Butland) saved a few good balls. In the end it's about winning. This period of the season it's decisive to take three points and we focus on that. We took the three points and that's the most important thing.”
