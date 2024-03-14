Connor Goldson of Rangers is consoled by Philippe Clement at full-time

Philippe Clement believes Rangers fans should be proud of their team despite bowing out of the UEFA Europa League at the last-16 stage following a 1-0 second leg defeat to Benfica.

Rafa Silva's breakaway goal from Angel di Maria's second-half knockdown sent the Portuguese giants into the quarter-final draw to settle a nail-biting encounter at a soaked Ibrox.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The visitors posed a greater attacking threat on the night and while expressing his disappointment at the result, Clement insists there are plenty of positives for his side to look back on as their European journey came to an end.

Speaking on TNT Sports, Clement said: "I'm bad at losing, so the feeling inside is disappointment but also proud because I've seen a better Rangers team today than we were in Lisbon. But you know at this level you need to be on your toes to compete with these kind of teams with much bigger budgets.

"We had our chances, they had a few chances but they finished it off and it's not offside. We have a few young players who can learn lessons from that and we can only grow.

"I think they (Benfica) were struggling to get the ball, much more than they were in Lisbon because we did the right things with the ball. We need to become better in the final third, to be more decisive. But we're missing a lot of players and needed to bring in players who had only one training session after being eight weeks out, so those are not perfect circumstances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But we will only grow if we take the right lessons out of this game and we will do, like we did in the last couple of days, taking conclusions from our game out in Lisbon.