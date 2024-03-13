Rangers manager Philippe Clement

Rangers boss Philippe Clement has launched a refereeing dig ahead of their Europa League last 16 second leg with Benfica - as he praises the incoming Ibrox atmosphere.

The Belgian knows the importance of Thursday's battle with Roger Schmidt's team. A 2-2 draw played out in Lisbon last week and sets the Light Blues up nicely for a return leg at a raucous Ibrox. Benfica have been coming under intense pressure in recent weeks and Rangers will be keen to compound their woes. Speaking on, Clement says the game will be decided on small details.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He explained: "Every day when I step into the dressing room I see the dynamic and the will that is there. Players starting or not, there is no difference - everyone is giving their best.

"We played a really good game in Lisbon, what will help a lot is our fans are amazing and will give so much energy to the team. This is so important to give you that extra energy to make a sprint. From the first second to the last we want the fans to go full for the team.

“We will need to be efficient, the game will be decided in the small details. We will not park the bus as you have seen in Lisbon. I get joy over seeing the players grow, and I get joy over seeing our fans excitement grow - it is crazy to be able to sell your stadium three times over for a match.

"It was really important for me to know where the fire was when I arrived. James Tavernier was the first person I spoke to. In a stadium with a lot of noise you need experienced players on the pitch."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There was also a loaded VAR claim from Clement. When asked by the Portuguese media over 'mistakes' made by his team which results in two Benfica, he fired a dig at referee Tobias Stieler for allowing a Benfica penalty following review of John Souttar appearing to head the ball onto his arm.

He said when asked about what he learned: "That not only my players make mistakes but the referee. The first goal, and it was a pity I didn't see it before the press conference, but if you hit a ball with your head against your arm, it is not a penalty. So there was some help from that side."