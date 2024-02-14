Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Philippe Clement has an aura like Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp and Tottenham gaffer Ange Postecoglou - with the Rangers manager able to command an audience with it.

Gordon Strachan is a favourite at Celtic after his time managing the club between 2005-2009, but it was at Coventry where he briefly managed the Rangers leader during his playing days. He hasn't been in contact with him for some time.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He has, however, been impressed by what he's viewed from his ex-player at Ibrox. Rangers could go top of the Premiership on Wednesday night if they beat Ross County by three or more goals.

Similar to Klopp at Liverpool and Postecoglou at Tottenham, Strachan thinks Clement has an aura that helps him greatly. He told Lord Ping: "He’s been an impressive figure in management. People are drawn to him in a similar way people are drawn to people like Klopp and Ange.

"He has a presence, and that helps players buy into your ideas. He says all the rights things. In interviews it doesn’t look like he wants to be bullied and he stands up for himself when he needs to do, which is good.

"I think players like to see their managers giving as good as they got in the media. I like that about him too. He’ll tell you how his team played, you don’t tell him.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"I haven’t been in contact with Philippe for a long time, with my history at Celtic, I can’t. I was close to him when he played under me at Coventry – I even babysat his kids one evening. His determination as a player to overcome adversity was phenomenal. He had a nasty injury when he was playing for me at Coventry.

"If you look at his managerial career, his record has been terrific wherever he has been. You always follow your old players, and it’s great, but when he arrived on my doorstep at Rangers, I was thinking to myself, ‘nice to see you, Philippe (laughs). We’ve got a problem here because I managed Celtic, and my son is on the coaching staff’.