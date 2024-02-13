Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Title challengers Rangers have the chance to go top of the Scottish Premiership table for the first time this season.

The Gers will look to continue their tremendous winning run in a home clash against relegation strugglers Ross County, who they defeated 2-0 away back in August. Philippe Clement’s side boast a 100 percent winning record this calendar year, while their counterparts have just four wins all year and are currently on a winless run which stretches back to 5 December.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Hearts midfielder Don Cowie has been placed in interim charge of Ross County following the resignation of Derek Adams. The move marks the 41-year-old’s first role in senior management as he hopes to steady the ship during a difficult period for the Staggies, who sit second bottom of the Premiership table, albeit six points clear of bottom club Livingston.

Cowie claims cool heads will be needed in this challenging period and adds that he will take influence from a number of his former managers during his time in the dugout.

The ex-Cardiff and Wigan man told the Press and Journal: “I feel ready. Until you’re given the opportunity, you don’t know.“But I’ve had a football career that has brought me many experiences. I’ve worked under some unbelievable managers in my career.

“Throughout that career I’ve looked at things that I can take help, advice, experience from. Now it is about me implementing that as a manager. I’ve had many managers, a lot of moves in my career.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I’ve worked under Brendan Rodgers at Watford which was a real eye-opener for me, just in terms of the level of detail in football.

“I’ve worked under Sean Dyche, who was different – a motivator. A lot of my career has been working around Malky Mackay, someone we know well.

“And again it is just about taking things from everyone. I could name so many more managers I’ve gained valuable experience from.

“It is about me being myself and making sure I put my own stamp on it.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The new boss faces an uphill task against an in-form Rangers team and his problems are compounded by the number of injury concerns at present, with Jack Baldwin, Conor Randall, Scott Allardice and Will Nightingale among those sidelined for Wednesday’s game against Rangers at Ibrox.

Celtic fans will hope that Cowie can take influence from Rodgers who has won both of his games against Rangers this season.

Cowie added: “This is about being together. That has been the message I have put across to the players.

“There are a number of players who have come in at the end of the window, and were probably looking about wondering what was going on. I have made it clear we need everyone. We need to be in this together.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“When Ross County do well, it’s because we are united on the pitch and off the pitch.That has been the main message that I have put home to the players.

“I played in a team at Cardiff who had no superstars, but I would say it was the most collective team I have played under.