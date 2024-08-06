Rangers fans celebrate | Getty Images

The Belgian boss hailed one Rangers star for his role in securing a dramatic first-leg draw with the Ukrainian side

Philippe Clement insists Rangers deserved to earn a draw from the first leg of their Champions League third round qualifier against Dynamo Kyiv in Poland - before issuing a rally cry to supporters to “blow the roof of Hampden’ next week.

Frontman Cyriel Dessers’ dramatic stoppage-time equaliser rescued a priceless 1-1 draw for the Ibrox side after he converted substitute Vaclav Cerny's inswinging cross with virtually the last kick of the ball in Lublin. The Nigerian’s late heroics sets up a winner-takes-all clash with the Ukrainian outfit at the national stadium as the Gers aim to keep their qualification dream alive.

And a thrilled Clement was left relatively content with the outcome as he praised his side’s strong mentality after trailing at half-time through Andriy Yarmolenko’s close-range tap in.

Asked if he felt Rangers deserved to walk away with a share of the spoils, the Belgian told Rangers TV: “For sure. If you look at the stats, we had six balls on target and they had three. Cyriel was unlucky before that (goal) because he had several good chances but good saves of the goalkeeper, who plays for the national team of course. It’s a team with a lot of qualities like they showed against Partizan.

“I think with the phase we’re in with the rebuild and what the players are showing, it’s step forward again that I wanted and it’s a really important result. I hope the fans get behind these players next week, they can make so much noise to push us to qualify. They can make so much noise that the roof comes of Hampden rather than Ibrox.

“In moments, we pressed really well but not so much in other moments. We gave balls away too easy in the first-half and they are lethal in their transitions with a lot of pace and quality. It was much better in the second half, we were more calm on the ball and kept on pushing until the end to get a result. Fresh players coming in, they can make the difference when players on the other team are getting tired. That is the mentality we need to recreate with all the squad together, to keep on working, going hard and believing.

“You can see they’re a really good team and they’ve been playing for four or five years together now. So in that way, I’m really satisfied how my team is reacting in such a short time together to do a lot of things right. Of course, we can do a lot of things better and that’s what we can work on now ahead of next week. We have a (league) competition game in between. I don’t know if Kyiv will have one, they had a free weekend before this game and you saw at the end they physically struggled. I’m curious if they’re going to play this weekend or not. Probably not, but we will do our job our way.”