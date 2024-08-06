Philippe Clement has been entrusted with returning Rangers to their true potential but on this evidence they’ve got a long, long way to go after his side salvaged a 1-1 draw in the first leg of their third round qualifier against Dynamo Kyiv.

The Ibrox club’s quest to secure Champions League football got underway in the Polish city of Lublin tonight against an impressive Kyiv outfit that had rattled nine goals past FK Partizan across two legs in the previous round of qualifying.

Eyeing a much-improved performance following the goalless draw with Hearts at the weekend in which Clement’s men didn’t look entirely up to speed, Rangers set about their bid to take a positive result back to Glasgow in front of a half-empty stadium.

They enjoyed a bright start with Tom Lawrence stinging the goalkeeper’s palms after Cyriel Dessers found him with a clever lay-off. However, with lingering question marks over the competence of their defensive line, the Gers again displayed real signs of vulnerability and were fortunate to survive when Brazhko’s free header from six yards out flew narrowly over the bar moments later.

It quickly became clear how Kyiv managed to put nine goals past Partizan, with the Ukranians attacking in numbers and at real pace. In what proved to be an end-to-end first-half, the hosts were celebrating after 18 minutes when Vladyslav Vanat nodded home from close range after Jack Butland could only parry a deflected effort into the striker’s path, but the offside flag was raised.

Chances continued to flow. Rangers - debuting their brand new ‘rampant lion’ third kit - were getting some joy in the forward areas with Dessers and Ross McCausland both registering shots on target. The latter was unfortunate with a stunning effort after cutting inside from the right onto his left foot, beating a couple of defenders in the process, before crashing a shot off the post.

Butland saved Vanat’s ferocious drive minutes later in what was a lively opening first 30 minutes. But the Gers decent start to the game unravelled and they found themselves behind after a slick Dynamo attack. Ridvan Yilmaz lost possession midway inside his own half before the lively Vanat flashed a low ball across the face of goal for captain Andriy Yarmolenko to tap home unmarked from close range.

It was rather self inflicted on Rangers part, having looked as though they had a solid foothold in the game. A few hair-raising moments later, Clement’s men headed down the tunnel with no further damage to the scoreline. It was now a case of making sure they stayed in the tie ahead of next week’s second leg at Hampden.

The second half was less eventful with both sides struggling to get going and failing to create many clear-cut chances. Dynamo No.1 Heorhiy Bushchan pulled off a wonderful diving save from a glancing Dessers header which looked destined to nestle in the back of the net on 53 minutes.

The home side still posed a threat of their own with Rangers cut wide open on a couple of occasions, but the tie took a dramatic late twist deep into injury-time when the Glasgow giants equalised with the last kick of the game. Substitute Vaclav Cerny managed to keep the ball in play down the right flank before sending a pinpoint cross towards the front post and Dessers was on hand to poke home from close range after a clever run across his marker.

That goal sparked wild celebrations from the small band of travelling supporters in eastern Poland and ensured Rangers will head back to Glasgow with a spring in their step with the tie finely posed heading into the second leg.

Here’s how we rated the Rangers players against Dynamo Kyiv at the Arena Lublin.

1 . Jack Butland - 6/10 Beaten by Vanat's effort after parrying a deflected strike straight into his path, but breathed a sigh of relief after the goal was correctly chopped off for offside. Strong diving save to turn Vanat's ferocious strike behind shortly after. No chance at keeping out Yarmolenko's close-range finish. | SNS Group

2 . James Tavernier - 6/10 The skipper was aiming to move level with Ally McCoist as the club's second-highest goalscorer in European football. Saw plenty of the ball early doors. Raking cross led to Wright's clever headed knockdown. Got into several good advanced positions, but poor defensively in the build up to Kyiv's disallowed goal. Dangerous back-post delivery at the end of the first-half. Cautioned for wiping out Lonwijk late on. | SNS Group

3 . John Souttar - 2/10 Another terrible display. Stray long ball through to keeper ended a decent spell of possession midway through the first-half. Made a few lazy passes that put his teammates under pressure. Caught ball watching and allowed Yarmolenko to run off him for Kyiv's opener. Turned inside-out by Shaparenko in his own penalty area after the break. Booked for a cynical foul on the halfway line. | SNS Group