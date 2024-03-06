The Rangers boss takes on Benfica this week.

Graeme Souness reckons Philippe Clement is working on a tight Rangers budget as the club prepares for a showdown with Benfica.

The former manager and Ibrox icon was part of the interview process that brought the ex-Monaco gaffer to Glasgow. He has the club top of the Premiership and is now aiming to move past Benfica and into the Europa League quarter-final stage.

A first leg tie takes place this week before a return clash at Ibrox a week later. Souness was manager between 1986-91 and insists Clement's job is harder than the one he had.

Souness said: "When I was part of the interview process, when I see managers being interviewed, I put myself back in the dressing room as a player. Would he hold my attention? I am someone who would listen to him.

"He can express himself very well and the players would appear to like him very much. I think he is doing a fabulous job. It would be totally wrong for anyone to make a comparison between the job I got at Rangers and the one he has inherited.

"My job was a lot easier than his job. I had budgets to work with, he is working on a shoestring. We got some of the best players in British football to come up here because we had the money. Philippe doesn't have that. He is getting a tune out of a group players who were looking a pretty sorry bunch before he arrived."

Souness was also manager of Benfica between 1997-1999. He claims that the game will be a tough ask for Rangers against a side hurting from defeats to Sporting Lisbon and Porto.

He added: "For Benfica, they will be hurting right now as they lost to Sporting their city rivals and then historically their biggest rivals, Porto. I think Rangers will be meeting a team that feel sorry for themselves or a team that are really angry and firing on all cylinders.

"Not easy going there. It's a giant of a football club, much loved in Portugal. Two fantastic years working there. They love their football. It is a special football club and they have to somehow keep the crowd quiet. Don't do anything daft in the first part of the game and see where the game takes them."