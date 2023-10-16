There’s finally a new face in the dugout for Rangers but how do Philippe Clement’s career stats compare with the last 10 permanent Gers managers?

The wait for a new Rangers manager is finally over after the club confirmed that Philippe Clement was appointed the man for the job following a 'carefully planned and comprehensive recruitment process' by the Glasgow giants.

The 49-year-old steps into the hot seat vacated by Michael Beale earlier this season and signs a three-and-a-half-year contract in his first job since being sacked by Monaco this summer following 18 months in charge.

Rangers chairman John Bennett labelled the Belgian 'the outstanding candidate' in the recruitment process, but Gers supporters will care less about their new manager's CV and more about results on the pitch.