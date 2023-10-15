Rangers appoint Philippe Clement as new manager on a deal until 2027

The Belgian coach admits he is “honoured” and excited to get started with the Ibrox club.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Rangers have officially confirmed the appointment of Philippe Clement as their new manager on a three-and-a-half year contract.

The 49-year-old Belgian brings a wealth of experience to the Ibrox club as a player and coach, with a proven track-record of winning three consecutive Jupiler Pro League titles during successful spells with Genk and Club Brugge between 2019 and 2021.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Capped 38 times by Belgium, Clement played at two major tournaments; the 1998 World Cup and Euro 2000. He also gained an understanding of British football during a stint with Coventry City in season 1998/99.

Clement, who replaces sacked Michael Beale, most recently took charge of Ligue 1 outfit AS Monaco and led them to a top-three finish in his first season. He becomes the Light Blues 19th permanent manager and will be in the dugout for his first home match against Hibernian next Saturday, October 21.

Clement had been locked in a battle with former Rangers defender and current Yokohama F. Marinos boss Keivn Muscat to land the position, and a final decision has been made after club officials finalised their recruitment drive after a near two-week selection process.

Speaking upon his appointment, Clement said: “I am honoured to have been appointed as the new manager of Rangers Football Club and I’d like to thank the board for giving me this opportunity. I am looking forward to meeting with the players in the coming days and to meeting our supporters at next Saturday’s home match with Hibernian, as we set out together to create a successful, winning Rangers.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Rangers chairman, John Bennett commented: “I would like to offer my warm congratulations to Philippe as he becomes our 19th manager. His appointment comes at the end of a carefully planned and comprehensive recruitment process.

“A team led by our CEO James Bisgrove, members of the board, and former Rangers player and manager Graeme Souness, has spent the last 10 days interviewing several high calibre candidates, with those individuals undergoing a rigorous interview and vetting process. We thank all candidates for their interest in the position.