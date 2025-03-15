Predicted Rangers team vs Celtic: Ferguson to freshen up defensive line to nullify Hoops attacking threat
Rangers head across the city to Glasgow’s east end for the latest instalment of the Old Firm derby this weekend.
Brendan Rodgers’ relentless Celtic side boast a commanding 16-point lead over their bitter rivals ahead of the penultimate meeting of the two clubs this season, which will be played in front of away supporters for the first time in a number of years.
But despite having less time to prepare for Sunday’s showdown at Parkhead, the Ibrox club will hope their Europa League penalty shootout victory over Fenerbahce to progress to the quarter-finals on Thursday can fuel a strong end to an otherwise disappointing campaign.
Light Blues interim boss Barry Ferguson will assess his squad’s fitness levels after playing for 120 minutes against Jose Mourinho’s Turkish giants, but there could potentially be a couple of changes made to freshen things up. It will be intriguing to see how many alterations Ferguson and his coaching staff make in order to keep Celtic’s attacking front three of Nicolas Kuhn, Daizen Maeda and Jota quiet.
It will be a challenge for 36-year-old centre-back Leon Balogun to play two games in quick succession
Ferguson determined to end Rangers wait for an Old Firm win at Parkhead
One thing is for certain, Ferguson knows Rangers recent record at Celtic Park makes for dismal reading and something he is desperate to change.
The legendary former club captain admitted: “It is too long. It’s a tough place to go and get a result. We’ll have a way of approaching the game that i think can get us a result. If that approach is not working, then we can change it within the game as well.
“That’s important to me. I’ve mentioned a number of times, we’ve not been flexible enough as a team. Now we’re starting to get that because we’ve had a wee bit of time on the grass.
“I look forward to Sunday. We’ll go and play a certain way that I and my staff believe can get the right result. We’ll take it from there.”
Predicted Rangers XI (5-3-1-1): Butland; Sterling, Tavernier, Fernandes, Souttar, Yilmaz; Raskin, Barron, Diomande; Cerny; Dessers