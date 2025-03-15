How we think Rangers will line up against Old Firm rivals Celtic in the Scottish Premiership at Parkhead

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rangers head across the city to Glasgow’s east end for the latest instalment of the Old Firm derby this weekend.

Brendan Rodgers’ relentless Celtic side boast a commanding 16-point lead over their bitter rivals ahead of the penultimate meeting of the two clubs this season, which will be played in front of away supporters for the first time in a number of years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But despite having less time to prepare for Sunday’s showdown at Parkhead, the Ibrox club will hope their Europa League penalty shootout victory over Fenerbahce to progress to the quarter-finals on Thursday can fuel a strong end to an otherwise disappointing campaign.

Light Blues interim boss Barry Ferguson will assess his squad’s fitness levels after playing for 120 minutes against Jose Mourinho’s Turkish giants, but there could potentially be a couple of changes made to freshen things up. It will be intriguing to see how many alterations Ferguson and his coaching staff make in order to keep Celtic’s attacking front three of Nicolas Kuhn, Daizen Maeda and Jota quiet.

It will be a challenge for 36-year-old centre-back Leon Balogun to play two games in quick succession

Ferguson determined to end Rangers wait for an Old Firm win at Parkhead

One thing is for certain, Ferguson knows Rangers recent record at Celtic Park makes for dismal reading and something he is desperate to change.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The legendary former club captain admitted: “It is too long. It’s a tough place to go and get a result. We’ll have a way of approaching the game that i think can get us a result. If that approach is not working, then we can change it within the game as well.

“That’s important to me. I’ve mentioned a number of times, we’ve not been flexible enough as a team. Now we’re starting to get that because we’ve had a wee bit of time on the grass.

“I look forward to Sunday. We’ll go and play a certain way that I and my staff believe can get the right result. We’ll take it from there.”

Predicted Rangers XI (5-3-1-1): Butland; Sterling, Tavernier, Fernandes, Souttar, Yilmaz; Raskin, Barron, Diomande; Cerny; Dessers

Subs: Kelly (GK), Propper, Lawrence, Bajrami, Jefte, Fernandes, Igamane, Hagi, Rice, Danilo.