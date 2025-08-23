How Rangers could line-up against St Mirren in their latest Scottish Premiership clash at the SMiSA Stadium in Paisley

Following their Champions League exploits earlier this week, Rangers shift they focus back on domestic action still searching for their first Premiership win of the season.

The Ibrox side make the short trip to Paisley to face St Mirren on Sunday, having started the campaign with a draw and a defeat from their opening two games. The Buddies, meanwhile, also remain winless.

Russell Martin’s side head into the game knowing they must take all three points as they aim to bounce back from a crushing 3-1 Champions League play-off first leg defeat against Club Brugge at Ibrox on Tuesday night.

They head into the game with Cyriel Dessers still absent through injury and strike partner Hamza Igamane still lacking match fitness. Centre-back Nasser Djiga is ruled out after being sent off in the last league fixture, meaning a space could open up for the imposing Emmanuel Fernandez.

With everything in mind, here’s the Rangers starting XI predicted: