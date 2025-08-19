Here’s how we rated the Rangers players in their 3-1 Champions League play-off first leg defeat against Club Brugge

Rattled Rangers’ hopes of qualifying for the money-spinning Champions League league phase have been left hanging by a thread after a dismal first-leg defeat to clinical Club Brugge in their play-off tie.

Russell Martin’s side endured a disastrous opening 20 minutes which saw them concede three sloppy goals to leave them with a mountain to climb ahead of the return leg in Belgium next week.

The visitors - who have been stubborn stayers and Champions League regulars in recent seasons - tormented the Light Blues throughout a one-sided first-half as a chorus of boos rang out from the stands at Ibrox.

The 19-time Belgian champions were, on paper, a cut above previous European opponents Panathinaikos and Viktoria Plzen and that was evident on a dismal night for Martin’s men.

Before kick-off, this was a match that would have gone a long way to shaping the hosts’ campaign and Martin’s tenure so far. But there was little for the home crowd to cheer all evening, barring Danilo’s second half consolation which offered them a lifeline.

However, the damage had already been done in the early stages when Romeo Vermant capitalised on some horrendous defending from Nasser Djiga, to coolly lift the ball over the stranded Jack Butland after just three minutes.

The lead was doubled four minutes later when no one in a blue jersey picked up the unmarked Jorne Spileers in the box from a corner, with the defender allowed acres of space and time to sweep low into the bottom corner.

And Brugge’s third goal arrived on the 20-minute mark when experienced centre-back Brandon Mechele - making his 500th appearance for the club - thundered home an unstoppable drive from outside the box.

Despite their glaring defensive frailties, Martin opted against making changes at the interval to leave fans shell-shocked. But the Englishman will have been relatively pleased with his side’s second half response.

Danilo’s close range finish - his first goal in 22 games stretching back to January 2nd - from new signing Jayden Meghoma’s low cross gave Rangers a crumb of comfort and a slither of hope heading into next Wednesday’s second leg.

Djeidi Gassama, who looked Rangers main goal threat, thought he had bundled home a second late on, but his goal was ruled out after a short VAR review, with ex-Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet judged to have had two hands on the ball when the wide man scrambled it over the line.

Here’s how we rated the Rangers players at Ibrox:

Jack Butland - 5/10

Caught in two minds whether to come or stay in his box for Vermant’s opener. Had no chance with Brugge’s next two goals. Made a few important saves thereafter.

Max Aarons - 3/10

Favoured over capitain James Tavernier at right-back, the Bournemouth loanee was extremely poor. Looks short of confidence already and often booed for playing a backward pass.

Nasser Djiga - 2/10

Truly woeful. The Wolves loanee won’t want to watch his involvement in Vermant’s opener back anytime soon. Inexplicably failed to notice Butland back-pedalling and looked extremely rattled after that blunder. Weak challenge in lead up to Brugge’s third goal.

John Souttar - 4/10

Wearing the captain’s armband, was hesitant in possession and pretty poor when it came to carrying out his defensive duties'. Brugge’s second goal glanced off him.

Jayden Meghoma - 5/10

Making his debut just 48 hours after arriving on loan from Brentford, but won’t look back on this 90 mins with fond memories. Struggled early doors to keep tabs on the lively Carlos Forbs, dragged out of position too often. Managed to grab the assist for Danilo’s goal after the break.

Joe Rothwell - 4/10

Playing higher up the pitch, but doesn’t offer as much as Raskin in attack. Clipped the outside of the post with a free-kick but chose the safe option too often.

Nicolas Raskin - 5/10

Hasn’t looked quite himself so far this season. Looked lost during the first-half but tried his best to make things happen after the break and rally his team mates.

Mohamed Diomande - 3/10

Poor showing from the Ivorian who failed to influence the game and lost out in the midfield battle.

Oliver Antman - 4/10

Worked hard but to no avail. Tried to create a few openings that didn’t quite pay off. Well marshalled by Joaquin Seys.

Danilo - 5/10

It would’ve been easy to forget he was on the pitch during the opening 45 minutes. Contributing little until making amends early in the second half with a neat finish after latching onto Meghoma’s delivery.

Djeidi Gassama - 6/10

.One of the very few positives on display. Involved in the build up to Danilo’s goal and unfortunate not to grab one for himself after being deemed to have kicked the ball out of Mignolet’s grasp after bursting into the penalty area.

Subs used: Hamza Igamane (3/10), Thelo Aasgaard (4/10), Mikey Moore (3/10), James Tavernier (3/10), Lyall Cameron (N/A).