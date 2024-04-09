Fresh from completing a remarkable comeback in a six-goal Old Firm thriller on Sunday, Rangers are back in Premiership action when they play their game in hand against Dundee at Dens Park.

The Ibrox stalemate left Philippe Clement’s side still in second place, a point behind rivals Celtic but that could all change should the Light Blues return from Tayside on Wednesday night with maximum points.

Dundee, meanwhile, will still be smarting after their dramatic second half capitulation that saw them concede three goals in a crazy 14 minute spell against Motherwell on home soil last weekend. However, their fate remains in their own hands as Tony Docherty’s side pursue a top-six finish on their first full season back in the top-flight.

As things stand, the game will go ahead as planned after heavy rain caused the original fixture date on March 17 to be postponed. Similar weather forecast this week has raised further concerns the fixture could be called off once again with an amber warning currently in place.

If the game were to fall foul to the conditions, then itx expected the match would be rescheduled to next midweek, despite the post-split fixtures occurring after this weekend. And the uncertainty surrounding the match due to the poor state of the playing surface at Dens Park has been branded “crazy” by Clement.

“It’s a crazy situation,” the Belgian said. “We are doing to travel now and stay (overnight) but we don’t know for sure if the game is on. It’s a bad situation for the league. We have to find a good solution to get this game played. If it was moved to next week we could find ourselves in the same situation once again if it rains. The club has been in talks with Dundee and the league as we want a good football game to go ahead.”

GlasgowWorld has taken a look at the likely Gers starting XI to face Dundee:

1 . GK - Jack Butland Continued his heroics between the sticks by keeping Rangers in Sunday's derby, with a standout save to deny Matt O'Riley's close-range header.

2 . RB - James Tavernier Skipper didn't have his best game on Sunday, but there's no way he'll be dropped after an improved second half display.

3 . RCB - John Souttar Scotland international started the Celtic game off in a flustered manner but played on after sustained a nasty gash to his head and if none the worse he should keep his place. Photo: Alan Harvey - SNS Group