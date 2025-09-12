How Rangers could line in their post-International break SPFL Premiership clash with Hearts

Russell Martin will look to get his first Premiership win as Rangers boss on Saturday, when the Govan side welcome Hearts to Ibrox.

With some late window additions, the Rangers boss has some selection headaches, particularly up front, where both Bojan Miovski and Youssef Chermiti will be vying for a place in the starting XI. Following Nico Raskin’s omission from the squad, Martin will also need to find a suitable replacement that gives The Gers as much energy in the middle of the park. Rangers’ Edinburgh opponents come to Ibrox full of confidence, as The Jambos currently sit second in the league behind Celtic on goal-difference. Derek McInnes’ side haven’t won at Ibrox in over a decade at top flight level, but with the ongoing issues in Govan, Hearts will smell a chance to break the mould.

In what already has the feel of a must-win game for Russell Martin, here’s how we expect Rangers to line up against Hearts on Saturday. Notable omissions include Mikey Moore and Bojan Miovski.

GK - Jack Butland

The Rangers stopper has looks to be back in form recently after being very inconsistent last season however, he has struggled at times with his new sweeper-keeper role under Martin. Still the veteran remains the best option between the sticks.

RB - James Tavernier

The skipper has been behind Max Aarons in the selection pecking order and has largely featured as a substitute under Martin. Tavernier got the nod over the former Bournemouth man in the Old Firm and is expected to start again.

CB - John Souttar

Played in both Scotland National Team matches against Denmark and Belarus, helping Steve Clarke’s men earn two clean sheets from two. Still remains Martin’s first choice and most consistent centre-half.

CB - Derek Cornelius

Expected to make his debut following his loan move from Marseille, the Canadian scored a worldie of a free kick against Wales whilst on International duty. However, Rangers fans’ main concern will be more about how he fares defensively.

LB - Jayden Meghoma

Looks to be a suitable replacement for Jefte as the 19-year old gets up and down his wing constantly. Hearts have shown weakness in the right back area so far this season, perhaps something Meghoma can capitalise on if he’s allowed to get forward.

CM - Connor Barron

The midfield workhorse isn’t quite the same level as Raskin, but always does a job when called upon. Following his surprise inclusion in the Old Firm starting XI, Barron received a standing ovation after being substituted and wouldn’t deserve to lose his place. He’s the man who’s taking Raskin’s overall place in the team until further notice it seems.

CM - Mohamed Diomande

Another man who performed well against Celtic, the Ivorian looked to be back to his best in the derby. Prior to that, his form had dipped massively but he should still start against Hearts, where he will enjoy the physical battle against the likes of Cammy Devlin and Beni Baningime.

CAM - Thelo Aasgaard

Rangers fans will be hoping he can replicate his form on the International stage as the Norwegian netted four times against Moldova. The signing from Luton is yet to get on the scoresheet at club level so far.

RW - Oliver Antman

After his incredible debut against Viktoria Plzen the Finnish winger has flattered to deceive slightly since. Martin will be hoping his experience and footballing intelligence can help split open The Jambos defence.

ST - Youssef Chermiti

Rangers’ first eight figure deal since Tore Andre Flo, surely a man they’re spending that kind of money on goes straight into the starting XI. The £10m ex-Everton man “has tools you really want in a number nine” according to his manager.

LW - Djeidi Gassama

Perhaps the pick of the bunch in terms of new signings, Gassama has looked lively in his first few games for Rangers. The young Frenchman can be expected to target Hearts’ weaker right hand side on Saturday.