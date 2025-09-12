Midfielder has returned to first-team training this week but won’t feature on Saturday’s Premiership clash against Hearts

Russell Martin has confirmed Nicolas Raskin will NOT be in the Rangers squad to face Hearts this weekend following crunch talks over his future.

The Belgian midfielder has fallen out of favour at Ibrox this afternoon after clashing with new head coach Martin. He was axed from the matchday squad for last month’s Old Firm derby against Celtic and hasn’t been a regular starter this term, despite being a standout performer last season.

Eyebrows were raised following Raskin’s shock exclusion and Martin denied there had been a breakdown in their relationship prior to the international break. The 24-year-old has since returned to first-team training this week after scoring for his country in their thumping 6-0 World Cup qualifying win over Kazakhstan.

Upon his return to Glasgow, the player held showdown talks with Martin and Gers’ sporting director Kevin Thelwell to discuss his conduct behind the scenes. He must now try to win back the trust of his manager and team-mates, with Martin stating will not be calling on Raskin’s services for tomorrow’s visit of Derek McInnes’ high-flying Jambos.

Russell Martin draws a line under Nicolas Raskin fallout

Speaking in his pre-match press conference on Friday morning, the Englishman said: “He won’t be in the squad tomorrow. We had a lot of conversations as we do with every player. But he’s back training with the squad, which is a good step.

“Now, like every player, he has a duty to make sure that he earns the trust of all his other team-mates, coaching staff and the staff in the building to help us win football matches. It’s the same for every football player here.

“We have to be on the pitch with trust, feeling and clarity and that’s it. I think the most important thing is that Nico knows why, the players know why and we all move forward. We have to win football matches now and he’s part of the squad in training. He needs to help that and put himself back in the squad and the team to help us win matches.

Quizzed further on his relationship with Raskin, Martin responded: “Well, it (the situation) is resolved because he’s still here and he’s training with the group now. So it’s fine, it’s never a personal thing, always professional.

“My job is to do what I feel is best for the team and for the club. It’s not about me, it’s not about Nico, it’s about everyone. We’ve got a really good group now, a really good squad we’re so happy with after the transfer window shut. I think we’re in such a stronger position and I’m really excited about what this group can achieve now.”

Many supporters were left perplexed by Raskin’s absence from the starting line-up for important games, with Martin himself declaring in the aftermath of the 6-0 Champions League play-off second leg defeat to Club Brugge that Raskin was one of several players with “uncertainty” around his future.

Raskin’s dad even took to social media to criticise Martin by questioning why experienced players from last year’s European campaign, including his son, were being omitted for crucial games. He described Martin as having an “oversized ego”, even though staff and senior stars were believed to have backed the decision for Raskin to train on his own.

Speaking after the transfer window slammed shut while on international duty, Raskin commented: “I’m going to do my best to turn it around. I know I can be important for my club. I have a good relationship with the fans.

“My situation at the club is complicated. I’ll try to sort it out but it’s not just up to me. I absolutely love Rangers. I try to give my all. Do I want a transfer in the coming weeks? No, that is not the intention. I want to regain my place in the team. It’s not an easy situation.”

Raskin has featured nine time under Martin so far, providing two assists in the process. He currently has just under three years remaining on his contract, having joined the Light Blues in January 2023 from Standard Liege.