Here’s who we think will start for Rangers away at Livingston in the Premiership.

Rangers travel to West Lothian this weekend for a crucial Premiership clash with Livingston - and big calls are needed over the likes of their Tottenham loanee and sent off ace.

The Light Blues are without a win in five attempts in the league and while last weekend’s 2-0 Premier Sports Cup win against Hibs lifted some spirits, losing to Genk in their Europa League opener has brought them back down to earth. Large swathes of fans have had enough of head coach Russell Martin and defeat here would spark an irate reaction from supporters.

Should they lose to David Martindale’s side and Celtic beat Hibs the previous day, Rangers could be a shocking 12 points behind their rivals after just six games, and will be keen to avoid that situation. It will be a unique challenge for Martin, as he faces off against a newly-promoted side on an artificial surface.

Jack Butland on Rangers struggles

We are predicting four changes from the Rangers side that lost to Genk. We reckon Thelo Aasgaard and Mohamed Diomande - red carded in the first half versus Genk - come out of midfield as Nicok Raskin is accompanied by Connor Barron in the engine room with Joe Rothwell to boot. There are two changes in attack, Tottenham loanee Mikey Moore paying the price for a poor first half versus Genk and replaced by Oliver Antman. Youssef Chermiti is withdrawn for Bojan Miovski in the other switch.

Goalkeeper Jack Butland said: “You can’t win them all. That’s no consolation, but it’s you know what you’re gonna do about it? I’m incredibly gutted about Thursday night. It’s not how we want to start at all in this competition and goes the same with how we’ve started in the league.

“But for me, the easiest thing for me to do is address it this evening and bury it, because we’ve got to go again on Sunday and win a game. That’s something which I feel quite capable of, quite easy to do, because all that matters now is Livi.

Predicted Rangers XI vs Livingston

“There’s Livi on Sunday and getting a win. It’s the mentality the boys need to have. It’s difficult. The tough moment here are really tough, but the incredible moments are close. And they’re never that far away, so we need to get to that.”

Lions boss Martindale said: “The big one for me is Rangers playing in Europe on a Thursday night. I don’t envy their position in terms of having to play then and again on Sunday. It’s a very quick turnaround for them, and it’s really difficult in terms of recovery and from a coaching point of view. You’re looking at this Rangers team and hoping they come here and under-perform. But we’ve got to be at the top of our game, and we’ve had the luxury of eight days to prepare for it. So we need to try to use that to our advantage as much as possible.”

Rangers predicted XI: Butland; Tavernier, Souttar, Cornelius, Meghoma; Rothwell, Raskin, Barron; Gassama, Miovski, Antman.