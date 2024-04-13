Rangers make the long trip north to the Highlands to face relegation-threatened Ross County as they look to keep tabs on Scottish Premiership leaders Celtic.

With Brendan Rodgers’ Hoops in action against St Mirren on Saturday, the Light Blues will know exactly where they stand in the title race when Philippe Clement’s men take to the field in Dingwall on Sunday.

The Staggies, who are battling to beat the drop for a second successive season, occupy the relegation play-off spot in 11th and barring a dramatic upturn in fortunes it seems unlikely that they will improve on their current standing.

Meanwhile, Rangers will face another mammoth round journey for the second time in the space of a few days after seeing their rearranged clash with Dundee at Dens Park on Wednesday postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

Despite their interrupted preparation, the Ibrox side will be well-rested and fully focused on claiming maximum points heading into the post-split fixtures.

GlasgowWorld has taken a look at the likely Gers starting XI to face Ross County:

1 . Jack Butland - GK Continued his heroics between the sticks by keeping Rangers in last weekend's Old Firm derby, producing a standout save to deny Matt O'Riley's close-range header.

2 . James Tavernier - RB Skipper didn't have his best game last Sunday, but there's no way he'll be dropped after an improved second half display. Photo: Craig Williamson - SNS Group

3 . John Souttar - RCB Scotland international started the Celtic game off in a flustered manner but played on after sustained a nasty gash to his head and if none the worse he should keep his place