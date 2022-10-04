Giovanni van Bronckhorst must decide what type of approach he wants to take to the game.

The Ibrox side’s Champions League hopes are already hanging by a thread having shipped seven goal without reply in their opening two Group A matches on their return to Europe’s top table.

Heavy defeats to Ajax and Napoli led to widespread criticism from supporters and pundits alike regarding the club’s summer transfer business, but there was positives to take from the 3-0 to Serie A outfit Napoli in Glasgow.

Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst is relishing the prospect of leading his team out at Anfield.

The Gers arrive on Mersyside as massive underdogs and if they do want to cause an upset then the will need to serve it up to last season’s beaten finalists in their own stadium to stand a realistic chance of European football after Christmas.

As a result, Van Bronckhorst will recognise he must name the strongest starting XI to walk out at Anfield in what promises to be a memorable Battle of Britain showdown.

Here, GlasgowWorld predicts how Rangers will line up against Liverpool at Anfield:

Giovanni van Bronckhorst believes his side are in a good frame of mind ahead of kick-off as they look to exploit Liverpool’s ongoing struggles so far this season.

Speaking in his pre-match media conference last night, the Dutchman said: “They play at home and of course when you play at home, the first result was a bad result for them.

“Liverpool won against Ajax but the pressure is always on both teams. They are used to performing at this level. For us, it’s a huge step up from the last couple of years on the level we had to perform at in Europe.

“But we embrace the challenge. Of course the pressure is also on us. We want to still be involved in Europe after the World Cup break. That means we have to have points if we want to go through but it’s a hard place to come.

“Still, we believe there is something possible - but we are going to face a huge challenge. It is a huge platform for us to perform, not only for the club but for the players. It is against a quality side.

“It is many years since there has been a Scottish team playing against an English team, and it’s the first time we have faced each other in our histories. There are all good things to look forward to.

“We’re excited to be here and to look forward to getting a good result. We have to be prepared tactcally, but also for the atmosphere we are going to face.”

With so much at stake, Rangers could revert to a previous style adopted by Van Bronckhorst and line up in a 4-3-2-1 formation.

ALLAN McGREGOR: (GK) - Van Bronckhorst confirmed the veteran stopper has been reinstated as the first-choice between the sticks going forward.

Rangers goalkeeper Allan McGregor reacts during the UEFA Champions League group A match between Rangers FC and SSC Napoli at Ibrox Stadium

JAMES TAVERNIER: (RB) - The skipper will lead his team mates out at one of English football’s most iconic venues. Will aim to support the attack where possible and will know his set pieces will need to be on the money.

CONNOR GOLDSON: (CB) - Another big performance required to nulify Liverpool’s attacking threats. Needs to step up.

BEN DAVIES: (CB) - Back at Anfield just two months after leaving the club for the Glasgow giants. Hooked at half-time against Hearts but with James Sands suspended, he will continue to partner Goldson.

BORNA BARISIC: (LB) - The resurgent Croatian will retain his spot in the side and will hope to cause problems with his terrific dead ball ability.

JOHN LUNDSTRAM: (CDM) - Expected to drop back into a holding role where he can switch between defence and midfield throughout the 90 minutes.

STEVEN DAVIS: (CM) - Brings valuable experience in the middle of the park and has often been kept fresh for the big occasion. They don’t come much bigger than this...

GLEN KAMARA: (CM) - Offers the team composure on the ball and a touch of class. Must limit the number of mistakes that slipped into his game against Napoli at Ibrox.

RABBI MATONDO: (RW) - Will be hoping to build on an impressive performance against Hearts. Provides added pace and tickery and could get the nod over Malik Tillman.

Cammy Devlin battles with Rabbi Matondo. The former was later sent off for a challenge on the latter. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

RYAN KENT: (LW) - Returns to the scene of where he broke through the Reds academy and ended his 22-game goal drought at the weekend. Will be full of confidence and relishing the test up against Trent Alexander-Arnold.

ANTONIO COLAK: (CF) - The central striker role continues to spark plenty of debate but the Croatian deserves to keep his place in the side after adding a further two goals to his already impressive tally against Hearts on Saturday.

