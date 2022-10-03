The Premier League outfit are clearly lacking confidence and Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side will hope to exploit their fragility.

Rangers will face Premier League giants Liverpool in an intriguing Battle of Britain clash at Anfield on Tuesday night as both sides resume their Champions League Group A campaign.

Last season’s beaten finalists are looking for back-to-back wins in Europe, while the visitors have lost both of their opening fixtures and will know they cannot afford another defeat in they are to remain in the competition.

A 2-1 victory over Ajax last month represented the Reds only win in their last four matches in all competitions.

Liverpool FC celebrates after Brighton & Hove Albion score an own goal during the Premier League match between Liverpool and Brighton & Hove Albion at Anfield

Jurgen Klopp’s side have endured their worst start to a Premier League season since 2014/15 and their latest setback came on Saturday when they were forced to settle for a 3-3 draw at home to Brighton & Hove Albion.

However, with Napoli and Ajax facing each other across the next two matchdays, Liverpool will be aiming to secure maximum points from their two encounters against the Scottish Premiership outfit.

Advertisement

Rangers appeared to be lacking the quality required to be able to compete against the best teams in Europe as they succumbed to heavy defeats in their opening two matches; 4-0 vs Ajax, 3-0 vs Napoli.

That said, they did manage to rediscover their clinical edge in front of goal at the weekend, thrashing ten-man Hearts 4-0 at Tynecastle, with their task made easier following Cammy Devlin’s straight red card in the first-half.

The step up in quality of opposition has perhaps been a surprise to many connected with the club and a trip to Anfield will provide a daunting prospect.

However, the Light Blues will be eager to capitalise on their opponents recent domestic struggles by registering their first points in the competition.

We’ve gathered all the information you need on the match and how to watch it below…

Where is the game taking place & what time does the match kick-off?

Advertisement

Who: Liverpool vs Rangers

What: UEFA Champions League - Group A (Matchday 3)

Where: Anfield Stadium, Liverpool

When: Tuesday, October 4th – kick-off 8pm (UK time)

How to watch on TV – Is there a live stream?

Yes, the game will be broadcast live exclusively on BT Sport 3. Coverage begins at 7.15pm - 45 minutes before kick-off with post-match coverage until 10.30pm. The match will also be available to live stream on the BT Sport app , which is free to download on iOS and Android phones and tablets.

Advertisement

A pay-per-view option will be available via RangersTV and can be purchased through the club’s official website.

BBC Sportsound will provide online and radio updates throughout the match.

How to sign up to BT Sport

BT Sport is available to customers with an existing BT package by the following options:

The “Big Sport” package, which teams BT Sport channels with Sky’s NOW Sport packages, is available for £41 per month (24 month contract, upfront fee: £39.99)

BT’s standard “Sport” package, which includes BT Sport 1, 2, 3 and 4, is available for £16.99 per month (24 month contract, upfront fee: £39.99)

Advertisement

There is also the cheaper BT Sport app, which allows all four BT Sport channels to be streamed on laptops, tablets and smartphones, for £16 per month (24 month contract).

What are the latest match odds?

LIVERPOOL 1/7 | DRAW 15/2 | RANGERS 14/1

According to the bookmakers, Liverpool are resounding favourites to emerge victorious on Matchday 3. Mohamed Salah is 3/1 favourite to score first in the match, with Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota both available at 15/4. Luis Diaz and Roberto Firmino are both priced at 9/2, with Antonio Colak the value bet at 16/1.

*Odds from BET365 correct at time of writing*

Who are the match officials?

Advertisement

French referee Clement Turpin has been selected by UEFA to take charge of the tie. He has been the man in the middle of nearly 40 group stage clashes in the competition and officiated the Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid last season.

The 40-year-old also took charge of Rangers memorable 4-2 Europa League victory over Borussia Dortmund in Germany.

He will be assisted by his fellow countrymen Nicolas Danos and Cyril Gringore, with Ruddy Buquet named as the fourth official. Jerome Brisard is the Video Assistant Referee (VAR).

What’s the team news ahead of Liverpool vs Rangers?

Giovanni van Bronckhorst will travel south of the border without James Sands, who must serve a one-match suspension following his dismissal against Napoli on Matchday 2.

Advertisement

Summer signing Ben Davies is expected to come up against his previous employers and keep his place alongside Connor Goldson at the heart of the defence.

In-form Croatian striker Antonio Colak will be favourite to lead the line in favour of Alfredo Morelos, while experienced midfielder Steven Davis could be called upon for a game of this magnitude.

Rangers defender James Sands is sent off in the 55th minute of the Champions League defeat to Napoli at Ibrox. (Photo by ANDY BUCHANAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Kemar Roofe and Tom Lawrence are both back in full training but are unlikely to be risked, while Jon McLaughlin, Ianis Hagi, John Souttar, Filip Helander and Alex Lowry will not make the trip.

Scotland captain Andy Robertson, who grew up supporting Rangers’ Old Firm rivals Celtic, will watch on from the stands as he continues his recovery from a knee injury.

Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain remain long-term absentees, while Curtis Jones, Calvin Ramsay and Caoimhin Kelleher are sidelined.

Advertisement