Giovanni van Bronckhorst will hope his Rangers side can book their place in the Europa League last 16 by knocking out one of the favourites to win the competition at Ibrox
The Light Blues clinched arguably one of their greatest European victories by beating Bundesliga heavyweights Borussia Dortmund 4-2 in Germany last week.
Can the Gers follow up that memorable triumph and seal a place in the latter stages of the Europa League for a third successive season?
On the bench: McLaughlin (GK), McCrorie (GK), Diallo, Davis, Lundstram, Barisic, Sands, Wright, King
1. James Tavernier
Skipper will lead his team mates out in front of a capacity crowd at Ibrox. Scored the opener from the penalty spot last week
2. Connor Goldson
The Englishman has been a mainstay in the side under Giovanni van Bronckhorst, despite uncertainty surrounding his future
3. Leon Balogun
The Nigerian is tipped to return to the startling line-up after recovering from a knock. Expect the Nigerian to partner Goldson at centre-half
4. Calvin Bassey
Performed admirably alongside Goldson in Germany but could move back into his favoured left-back role with Borna Barisic dropping to the bench