The 40-year-old veteran will likely start between the sticks ahead of Jon McLaughlin and Robby McCrorie. Boasts a wealth of experience on the European stage

Predicted XI - How Rangers could line up against Borussia Dortmund in their Europa League second leg tie at Ibrox

Giovanni van Bronckhorst will hope his Rangers side can book their place in the Europa League last 16 by knocking out one of the favourites to win the competition at Ibrox

By Lewis Anderson
Thursday, 24th February 2022, 5:29 pm

The Light Blues clinched arguably one of their greatest European victories by beating Bundesliga heavyweights Borussia Dortmund 4-2 in Germany last week.

Can the Gers follow up that memorable triumph and seal a place in the latter stages of the Europa League for a third successive season?

GlasgowWorld predicts how Rangers will line-up against Dortmund tonight:

On the bench: McLaughlin (GK), McCrorie (GK), Diallo, Davis, Lundstram, Barisic, Sands, Wright, King

1. James Tavernier

Skipper will lead his team mates out in front of a capacity crowd at Ibrox. Scored the opener from the penalty spot last week

2. Connor Goldson

The Englishman has been a mainstay in the side under Giovanni van Bronckhorst, despite uncertainty surrounding his future

3. Leon Balogun

The Nigerian is tipped to return to the startling line-up after recovering from a knock. Expect the Nigerian to partner Goldson at centre-half

4. Calvin Bassey

Performed admirably alongside Goldson in Germany but could move back into his favoured left-back role with Borna Barisic dropping to the bench

