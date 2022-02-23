Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side shocked the Bundesliga heavyweights last Thursday and are just 90 minutes away from a place in the last 16

Rangers take a two-goal advantage into the second leg of their Europa League knockout tie with Borussia Dortmund at Ibrox Stadium.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side secured a memorable 4-2 victory in Germany last week but they will be wary of the threat the visitors are likely to pose in Thursday night’s eagerly-anticipated clash.

The Light Blues followed up their magnificent performance at the Signa Iduna Park with an underwhelming 1-1 draw away at Dundee United last Sunday, a result which has seen them fall three points behind leaders Celtic in the Premiership title race.

Rangers' English defender James Tavernier (C) celebrates scoring the opening goal in Dortmund on February 17, 2022.

The Gers will know they can’t afford to dwell on their latest domestic setback as they look to maintain their impressive recent record at Ibrox across all competitions.

Only one team (Real Betis) in Europa League history have failed to qualify from a knockout tie after winning the first leg by two or more goals and Rangers will undoubtedly expect a Dortmund onslaught.

However, the Scottish champions will be confident of reaching the last 16 of the competition for the third successive season.

Borussia Dortmund responded to last Thursday’s heavy loss with a commanding 6-0 success at home against Monchengladbach - their biggest winning margin since September 2018.

Attacking midfielder Marco Reus netted two goal and provided three assists in a much-changed line-up as they continue to chase Bundesliga pacesetters Bayern Munich.

Inconsistency has plagued Marco Rose’s side this season, something they will be desperate to rectify in the remaining months of the campaign.

Dortmund have found the back of the net in each of their last 10 away outings and Rose will hope his injury-hit squad can maintain their prolific touch in front of goal at Ibrox.

We’ve gathered all the information you need on the match and how to watch it below…

What time does Rangers vs Borussia Dortmund kick-off?

Who: Rangers vs Borussia Dortmund

What: Europa League - Round of 32

Where: Ibrox Stadium

When: Thursday, February 25th – kick-off 8pm

How to watch on TV – Is there a live stream?

Yes, the game will be shown live on on BT Sports 2. Coverage begins at 7.15pm, following Celtic’s Europa Conference League tie with FK Bodo/Glimt.

The match can also be streamed live via the BT Sport website or app. Rangers TV are offering pay-per-view passes, which can be purchased via the club’s website.

What’s the team news ahead of Rangers vs Borussia Dortmund?

Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst has confirmed Aaron Ramsey will play no part in Thursday night’s clash after being ruled out through injury.

The on-loan Juventus midfielder, who came of the bench in Germany last week, has so far failed to make his mark at Ibrox since arriving on transfer Deadline Day in January

Ramsey missed Sunday’s trip to Dundee United with a calf problem and the Welshman has not recovered sufficiently to line up against the German giants.

Centre-back Leon Balogun is fit and available for selection and thankfully for the Dutchman there are no fresh injury concerns.

Centre-back Leon Balogun is fit and available for selection and thankfully for the Dutchman there are no fresh injury concerns.

Manchester United loanee Amad Diallo netted a double in a bounce match against Brentford earlier this week and could force his way into the starting line-up.

Van Bronckhorst stated: “Ramsey won’t be in the squad for tomorrow, no other fresh injury news.”

Dortmund boss Marco Rose is once again without the presence of star man Erling Haaland who did not travel with the squad to Glasgow after losing his fitness battle.

The Norwegian striker sat out of the first-leg due to a groin injury but had returned to training with Dortmund’s reserve side before stepping back into the first-team fold yesterday.

However, Halland isn’t deemed fit enough to play in the match, joining Mateu Morey, Marcel Schmelzer (both knee), Dan-Axel Zagadou (thigh) and Manuel Akanji (calf) on the sidelines.