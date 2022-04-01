Rangers manager Giovanni Van Bronckhorst will have a decision to make on his defensive set-up. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

Predicted XI - How Rangers could line up against Celtic in must-win Premiership clash for Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side

Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst will know his side can’t afford to lose what has been billed as the biggest derby showdown in recent memory,

The Dutchman will have a decision to make on his defensive set-up and who to start up front after talisman Alfredo Morelos was ruled OUT with a thigh injury.

A victory for the Ibrox club would haul them back on level terms in the Premiership table as the title race goes down to the wire.

GlasgowWorld predicts how Rangers will line up against Ange Postecoglou’s Celtic side on Sunday:

On the bench: McLaughlin (GK), Barisic, Helander, Sands, Arfield, Ramsay, Sakala, Diallo, Lowry

1. ALLAN McGREGOR - (GK)

Has received plenty of criticism this season for several high-profile mistakes but has performed well in Europe to prove he is still the main man for the big occasion

2. JAMES TAVERNIER - (RB)

Has a mixed Old Firm record. Will have to be at his defensive best to keep Jota quiet but will undoubtedly offer a lot in attack

3. CONNOR GOLDSON - (CB)

His Ibrox future remains uncertain but hasn’t let that effect his performances of late. Faces a tough task up against Giakoumakis

4. LEON BALOGUN - (CB)

The Nigerian suffered heartbeak in midweek after his country missed out on a World Cup spot but has been a rock for the Gers and favoured to edge out Filip Helander

