Rangers have previously signed a star from the club he’s just left.

Steven Alzate has been backed as a possible Rangers transfer option - but a robust nature must come with him.

The midfielder is a free agent after coming to the end of his contract at Premier League side Brighton. Ibrox boss Philippe Clement has been busy this summer and midfield is an area going through transition, with Connor Barron in while experienced stars in John Lundstram plus Ryan Jack depart.

Former midfielder Derek Ferguson says Rangers will have completed their homework on him if Alzate is a man they want, while the Brighton connection through signing Abdallah Sima is identified as a possibly crucial link. He told Ibrox News: “Of course, we need good players. Obviously there’s a relationship there between Rangers and Brighton, with us getting Sima.

“So again, they would have done their homework, obviously there’s something to like about the boy. But we need players who can play 30 or 40 games. You look at that midfield area through the course of the season, the amount of injuries the players were picking up.

“You don’t want to be injured, of course you don’t, but we cannae bring in players that are going to be susceptible to picking up injuries, we need guys that are proven, that can play a certain amount of games and are robust for our league, because our league is robust.

“There’s no doubt about it. You don’t get time on the ball, there’s a real physicality about it, so we need to bring in these players that can handle that. And if that’s the guy that they think can do it then all the better. I don’t know too much about the boy. We’re linked with all these players but the other side is there’s a lot you have deal with when you come to Rangers.

