Reuell Walters of Arsenal has been released amid links to Rangers | Arsenal FC via Getty Images

One of Rangers summer transfer targets has been released by Arsenal.

Rangers have been given cause for encouragement after learning that one of their summer transfer targets has been released by a Premier League giant.

Philippe Clement is ramping up his summer rebuild with five new arrivals already checking in at the club’s Auchenhowie training base - and a sixth addition might not be too far away with deals for Hamza Igamane, Yusuf Kabadayi and Albion Rrahmani still being worked on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And there is another name on the lips of supporters following the announcement that Arsenal have confirmed the departure of Ibrox-linked youth prospect Reuell Walters after the academy starlet turned down the club’s latest offer of a new contract.

Loading....

The Scotsman reported last month that the versatile right-sided defender - who can be deployed at centre-half, full-back or further forward in midfield - was on a list of potential recruits but it was suggested the Gunners were still hopeful of retaining his services. However, the North London club have finally had to accept defeat with the 19-year-old rejecting several offers and now leaving the Emirates Stadium on a free transfer - creating a possible path for the Gers.

A post on the club’s official website on Monday read: “Young pros Reuell Walters and Amario Cozier-Duberry have left the club. 19-year-old defender Reuell joined our academy in October 2020 and signed his first professional contract in February 2022. Last season, he made 23 appearances in all competitions across our academy as well as making his debut for England under-20s. He featured on the bench in the Premier League eight times for a second consecutive campaign and was also an unused substitute in our Champions League group stage match away to PSV Eindhoven in December 2023. During his time at the club, Reuell has also been a member of pre and mid-season tour squads in Germany, the USA and the UAE.

“19-year-old forward Amario joined our academy in September 2019 and signed his first professional contract in June 2022. He made 24 appearances in all competitions for our academy last season, scoring 13 goals and assisting five times. An England youth international, he featured on the bench in our 1-0 away win against Brentford in the Carabao Cup, as well as in the Champions League in our 2-0 group stage home win against Sevilla. Amario was part of the first-team set-up the previous campaign, going on our mid-season tour to Dubai, as well as making an Emirates Stadium debut when he came on as a substitute in our friendly against Juventus in December 2022. “We wish Reuell and Amario the best in their future careers.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Walters joined Arsenal’s academy a spell at rivals Tottenham Hotspur. He failed to make a first-team appearance under Mikel Arteta, despite being highly regarded behind the scenes by senior stars including Oleksandr Zinchenko. The England youth international was included in a number of matchday squads and was name-dropped as one of three youngsters tipped for a big future by Arteta last December.