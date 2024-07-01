The keeper is in-demand | (Photo by Gary Hutchison / SNS Group/SFA)

The Rangers player is attracting transfer interest.

Rangers goalkeeper Jay Hogarth has interest from three Scottish clubs after a strong end to last season.

The academy product had spent time on loan at Alloa prior to joining Dumbarton for the second half of last season. He featured 22 times as the Sons returned to League One from the fourth tier, and now options are open for Hogarth in that division.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s claimed in the Daily Record that Queen of the South, Arbroath and Kelty Hearts are all keen on signing him. Rangers are considering loan options for the 20-year-old with a view to getting him more senior exposure.

Currently, senior boss Philippe Clement has Jack Butland, Liam Kelly, Robby McCrorie and Kieran Wright to choose from between the sticks after back-up Jon McLaughlin’s departure. Uniquely, Dumbarton and Rangers had agreed for Hogarth to face off against his parent club for the Sons last season in the Scottish Cup but the idea was clamped.

Boss Stevie Farrell said last season: “Believe this or not, both clubs agreed to let him play but rules don’t allow him to play. There was no issue between Rangers and Dumbarton of Jay playing on Saturday. But the rules of the governing body don’t allow a loan player to play in the cup tie.