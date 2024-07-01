Rangers player wanted by three Scottish clubs as impressive form sparks transfer chase
Rangers goalkeeper Jay Hogarth has interest from three Scottish clubs after a strong end to last season.
The academy product had spent time on loan at Alloa prior to joining Dumbarton for the second half of last season. He featured 22 times as the Sons returned to League One from the fourth tier, and now options are open for Hogarth in that division.
It’s claimed in the Daily Record that Queen of the South, Arbroath and Kelty Hearts are all keen on signing him. Rangers are considering loan options for the 20-year-old with a view to getting him more senior exposure.
Currently, senior boss Philippe Clement has Jack Butland, Liam Kelly, Robby McCrorie and Kieran Wright to choose from between the sticks after back-up Jon McLaughlin’s departure. Uniquely, Dumbarton and Rangers had agreed for Hogarth to face off against his parent club for the Sons last season in the Scottish Cup but the idea was clamped.
Boss Stevie Farrell said last season: “Believe this or not, both clubs agreed to let him play but rules don’t allow him to play. There was no issue between Rangers and Dumbarton of Jay playing on Saturday. But the rules of the governing body don’t allow a loan player to play in the cup tie.
“I think that’s something that needs to be reviewed because ultimately for Jay – like any other young player coming from an Old Firm club or a Premiership club – it’s about development. It’s about letting them experience games – I know it might be his own club – but big games, big cup ties, because ultimately then he’s going to go back to his parent club with better experiences. I think it’s something that needs to be looked at and reviewed for the governing bodies.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.