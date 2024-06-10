Premier League hero has Rangers and Celtic fear over Man City + Newcastle doomsday after 'very dangerous' move
A Premier League legend has a fear the English top flight could have Rangers and Celtic-style dominance in the not so distant future.
Man City have reportedly launched unprecedented legal action against the Premier League, claiming ‘tyranny of the majority’ is trying to halt their club progress. Newcastle United have also not been able to spend big since their Saudi Arabian-spearheaded takeover.
City are disputing how much companies that are linked to club owners can splash out in sponsorship, with City heading for another hearing over 115 charges surrounding FFP. Rangers and Celtic have traded Scottish Premiership title wins since the 1980s, and Liverpool icon Graeme Souness fears England’s top division going the same way if the current champions win their case.
He wrote in the Daily Mail: “If Manchester City succeed in their legal challenge to the Premier League, potentially the competition will end up like Scotland with only two teams capable of winning it.
“With the financial handcuffs off, City and Newcastle United will have the resources to outmuscle everyone. It would be the beginning of the demise of the Premier League as a competitive entity and people will start to lose interest.
“We love our league because it is so competitive. We love the fact the underdog can always spring a shock result – like Leicester winning the Premier League. City want the rules changed to suit them.
“They are making a very dangerous move by challenging the authority they signed up to and it is one that is bound to alienate not just the vast majority of clubs in the Premier League but supporters too. City’s decision makers are giving a master class on how to make your football club unpopular.”
