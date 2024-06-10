Celtic and Rangers have been referenced

Rangers and Celtic have been mentioned as the Premier League panic button is identified over Man City and Newcastle.

A Premier League legend has a fear the English top flight could have Rangers and Celtic-style dominance in the not so distant future.

Man City have reportedly launched unprecedented legal action against the Premier League, claiming ‘tyranny of the majority’ is trying to halt their club progress. Newcastle United have also not been able to spend big since their Saudi Arabian-spearheaded takeover.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

City are disputing how much companies that are linked to club owners can splash out in sponsorship, with City heading for another hearing over 115 charges surrounding FFP. Rangers and Celtic have traded Scottish Premiership title wins since the 1980s, and Liverpool icon Graeme Souness fears England’s top division going the same way if the current champions win their case.

He wrote in the Daily Mail: “If Manchester City succeed in their legal challenge to the Premier League, potentially the competition will end up like Scotland with only two teams capable of winning it.

“With the financial handcuffs off, City and Newcastle United will have the resources to outmuscle everyone. It would be the beginning of the demise of the Premier League as a competitive entity and people will start to lose interest.

“We love our league because it is so competitive. We love the fact the underdog can always spring a shock result – like Leicester winning the Premier League. City want the rules changed to suit them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad