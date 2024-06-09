Leicester City misfit addresses future as he fuels Rangers transfer rumours by setting out 'clear' exit strategy
Rangers-linked defender Harry Souttar has opened up on his future at Leicester City amid expectation that he will leave the King Power Stadium this summer.
The towering centre-back - who was strongly linked with a move to Ibrox to team up with his brother John last summer - has barely featured for the Foxes since they spent £15million on him two years ago, making only 12 Premier League appearances and three in the EFL Championship.
Previous boss Michael Beale was open about his admiration for the 25-year-old Australian international and it seems increasingly likely that Souttar could be on the lookout for a new club when the transfer window opens in order to reignite his career.
The defender was recently pictured wearing a retro Gers shirt while on holiday, which led to further speculation that he could be on his way to Glasgow in the near future. The image sparked excitement among supporters on social media, with current manager Philippe Clement eyeing reinforcements in that area of his squad as he looks to put his own stamp on the first-team.
And Souttar has confessed his future remains up in the air after Leicester boss Enzo Maresca quit the club to take charge of Chelsea, meaning he will now have to wait a while longer to hold talks with the Italian’s permanent successor.
He said: “It'd be very clear if (Enzo Maresca) was still there, my situation; to try and leave the club and get more minutes because I've lost out on a lot of football. To still be selected for the national team I know I need to be playing football.
“I just have to wait to see what the club does and who comes in and then to try to impress the new manager that comes in. When I get back for pre-season, we'll probably have a sit down after a few weeks and have a chat and see where we're at.
“I think that's the best thing to do. Obviously, we don't have a manager yet. So I don't know and I can't comment or speculate on who it's going to be. But I've just got to give myself the best shot of trying to impress him and the staff that will come in as well. We'll just go from there.”
