Both Rangers and Celtic await the draw to find out they’ll face in the last 16

As the group stage of the Premier Sports Cup approaches its conclusion, the teams competing in Europe this season are set to enter the competition in the next round. This means that the likes of Rangers, Celtic, Aberdeen, Dundee United and Hibs will all be added into the hat.

Celtic emerged victorious in a blockbuster, controversial, end to end final last season on penalties, as the match finished 3-3 after extra time. Meanwhile, the last time Rangers won the trophy was 2023, defeating Aberdeen in a nail-biting 1-0 victory.

The competition has conjured up some fantastic matches over the last few years, so let’s hope this season is no different as we look ahead to the last 16 of the 2025 Premier Sports Cup.

When is the draw for the last 16 of the 2025 Premier Sports Cup?

The draw will take place after the final live broadcasted match of the group stage, which this year is St Mirren v Ayr United. Kick off for the match is 3pm on Sunday, July 27th, therefore the draw is expected to start around 5:30pm that evening.

How can I watch the last 16 draw of the 2025 Premier Sports Cup?

The St Mirren v Ayr United game will be shown live on Premier Sports, therefore the subsequent draw will be televised.

Who could Rangers and Celtic face in the last 16 draw?

Due to the seeded/unseeded format of the Premier Sports Cup, there can’t be an old firm derby in the competition at the last 16 stage. The seeded teams include Scotland’s European representatives (Rangers, Celtic, Aberdeen, Dundee United and Hibs) as well as the three group winner with the best records. The remaining eight qualifiers will be unseeded and therefore these will be the teams who the old firm sides could potentially face.

With four wins from four Hearts look to have ensured at least one of the seeded places. Partick Thistle, Ayr United, Alloa Athletic, Airdrieonians and St Johnstone all have a 100% record so far, so with a game to go, it’s likely that two of these teams will make up the last of the seeds.

So far, Dundee have been the only Premiership casualty, as defeats to Alloa Athletic and Airdrieonians mean Steven Pressley’s men are already out of the competition.

When will the last 16 ties take place?

The last 16 ties are scheduled for the weekend of August 16th/17th and are subject to TV selection.

Premier Sports Cup 2025/26 dates

Here is the full list of dates for the 2025/26 Scottish League Cup:

Group stage: MD1: Weekend of July 12th/13th to Weekend of July 26th/27th

Last 16: Weekend of August 16th/17th

Quarter-finals: Weekend of September 20th/21st

Semi-finals: Weekend of November 1st/2nd

Final: Sunday, December 14th