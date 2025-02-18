Here are the player ratings after Celtic faced off against Bayern Munich in the Champions League at the Allianz Arena

Celtic’s wait for a first victory on German soil continued after their exhilarating UEFA Champions League adventure ended in agonising fashion after a heroic display at the Allianz Arena.

The valiant Hoops were denied a sensational victory in Bavaria in the 94th minute when Alphonso Davies struck from close range to cancel out Nicolas Kuhn’s 63rd minute opener to snatch a dramatic 3-2 aggregate victory for the six-time competition winners.

Trailing 2-1 after the first leg of the play-off round in Glasgow last week, the Scottish champions’ high press caused their Bundesliga opponents plenty of problems in the first-half. And when Kuhn capitalised on Kim Min-jae’s mistake to give Brendan Rodgers’ side a shock lead, they flirted with a potential place in the last 16.

Bayern - who came into this tie unbeaten in their last 20 Champions League games on home soil spanning six years - were looking for a dramatic improvement in performance level after failing to register a shot on target in the goalless draw with Bayer Leverkusen at the weekend.

But it was the visitors who looked the more likely to break the deadlock during the first 30 minutes with three glorious chances falling the way of skipper Callum McGregor, Nicolas Kuhn and Daizen Maeda.

England captain Harry Kane, who was a pre-match doubt after suffering a facial injury on Sunday, rattled the crossbar just before half-time, but Celtic headed down the tunnel at the break still in with a live chance of pulling off a major upset.

And they would not be denied in the second half when Daizen Maeda broke forward and picked out Kuhn, who took full advantage of hesitancy from Kim to produce a composed low finish beyond Manuel Neuer.

That setback sparked the hosts into life with Leon Goretzka heading narrowly wide of the target, Joshua Kimmich forcing visiting stopper Kasper Schmeichel into a superb save and substitute Leroy Sane drilling an effort inches past the post.

Celtic were retreating and struggled to get out of their own half in the closing stages as Bayern pushed for a leveller and Vincent Kompany’s men eventually were rewarded for their persistence deep into extra-time.

Michael Olise’s delivery was met by Goretzka, whose cushioned header was expertly saved by the outstanding Schmeichel. However, the ball spun loose and dropped in front of an empty goal with Cameron Carter-Vickers’ attempted clearance ricocheting off Davies.

Desolation for Celtic. Delight for Bayern.

It’s Bayern who march on to the round of 16 and will face either Atletico Madrid or Leverkusen in the round of 16. Here is how the Celtic players rated via WhoScored.

Kasper Schmeichel - 7.8/10

Didn’t have a save to make until the crossbar came to his rescue from Kane’s shot but produced some big moments when called upon. Made some top saves after the restart to prevent Goretzka from giving Bayern the lead early in the second half. Will be distraught after failing to keep a clean sheet. Really showed his class at this level.

Alistair Johnston - 7.6/10

Alert to Bayern’s threat down the left-hand side with Gnabry a constant menace. Made a number of timely blocks and clearances. Lost Goretzka for the header when he should’ve been closer to his marker. A busy shift.

Cameron Carter-Vickers - 6.7/10

Did a terrific job of keeping an out-of-sorts Harry Kane in check. Dealt with crosses coming in from either side after the break. Did his best to clear the the ball away to safety deep into injury time but couldn’t stop Davies from scoring. A difficult moment to take.

Auston Trusty - 6.7/10

A commanding performance. Slid into tackles and was brave in the aerial battle. Had the odd nervy moment but can be pleased with his contribution.

Jeffrey Schlupp - 7.8/10

Favoured over Greg Taylor at left-back and tasked with keeping Olise quiet. Made a number of excellent blocks and showcased his big game experience to good affect.

Callum McGregor - 6.4/10

Passed up a glorious opportunity to break the deadlock after uncharacteristically blazing high and wide inside the box. Organised the midfield well and used the ball extremely well.

Arne Engels - 6.5/10

His range of passing was exquisite. Almost picked out Maeda with a through ball in the opening minutes.

Reo Hatate - 6.5/10

More involved in the play than he was during the first leg. Covered a fair amount of ground to try and nullify Bayern’s attacking threat. His workrate cannot be faulted.

Jota - 6.7/10

Put a solid shift in. Carried out his defensive duties well and his movement off the ball was very good. Linked well with Schlupp and got into some promising attacking areas. Subbed.

Nicolas Kuhn - 7.7/10

Unmaked at the back-post in the first half but took a touch rather than shooting first time and the chance went begging. Slotted home a historic goal after pouncing on Kim Min-Jae’s error just beyond the hour mark. Went down with cramp shortly after. Subbed.

Starting through the middle. Moved out to the left flank after an hour when Idah was introduced.

Subs: Adam Idah (6.2), Yang Hyun-jun (6.3)