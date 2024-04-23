Premiership star shocked by Rangers and Celtic transfer news after bubbling summer rumour he's heard
A lack of noise over Rangers and Celtic moves for Connor Barron have left one Premiership star surprised.
The Aberdeen midfielder was a star performer on Saturday as they were edged out of the Scottish Cup on penalties by Celtic. He is out contract at the end of the season and uncertainty surrounds whether or not he will remain at Pittodrie come next season.
He has been linked with making a move to Italy like fellow Scots Lewis Ferguson, Aaron Hickey and Josh Doig before him in recent years. Motherwell midfielder Andy Halliday has heard some chat that English clubs could also be on the scene but he is unsure as to why no Rangers or Celtic chat has started to gather traction.
The former Rangers man insists it would be a signing that could boost both Glasgow clubs, with the added bonus of Barron adding to the homegrown quota for European matches. Halliday told Clyde 1 SSB: “Personally I thought Connor Barron was the best player on the pitch on Saturday, to be honest. And he’s out of contract in the summer.
“I’m not trying to prise him away from Aberdeen but I always feel they are the no-brainers that Celtic and Rangers should be looking for, especially when they’re trying to get homegrown talent for their European squads. I thought he was excellent.
“I’ve heard a few links down south as well but I just think they’re no-brainers for Rangers and Celtic. It doesn’t seem like there’s been much chat there.”
