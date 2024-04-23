The Standard Liege goalkeeper is linked to Rangers and Celtic

Arnaud Bodart has been linked to Rangers and Celtic - with a former Belgian star revealing he can be claimed for a bargain fee.

Jack Butland is the undisputed number one at Ibrox, but rumours have circulated that he could attract interest this summer after an impressive first season at Ibrox. Celtic on the other hand are looking for a new keeper with current number one Joe Hart poised to retire.

It is claimed both clubs are interested in the Standard Liege goalkeeper, but Rangers interest has been played down in some quarters. Philippe Albert, former Belgian international, has weighed in on the situation surrounding Bodart and Standard’s need to invest. With a mooted fee of two million, he believes interested parties like Rangers and Celtic would be grabbing a bargain.

He told Actus: “We're talking about Arnaud Bodart leaving for two million. He's worth three or four times more. That's not how they're going to rebuild the team.

“7 or 8 million. You have to invest between 15 and 25. It should have been done at the beginning. When you buy a club you have to invest extra immediately otherwise it won't work. They always run behind that. "