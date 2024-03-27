£3.5m Rangers flop issues subtle transfer exit hint but fan appreciation comes with potential caveat

The Dutch attacker is enjoying a productive loan spell back in his homeland after failing to make his mark at Ibrox
Lewis Anderson
By Lewis Anderson
Published 27th Mar 2024, 16:00 GMT
Todd Cantwell of Rangers celebrates with teammate Sam Lammers Todd Cantwell of Rangers celebrates with teammate Sam Lammers
Todd Cantwell of Rangers celebrates with teammate Sam Lammers

Rangers misfit Sam Lammers has dropped another major hint that he would be keen to make his loan move to FC Utrecht permanent this summer.

The Dutchman - an expensive £3.5million summer mistake made by former boss Michael Beale, - has struggled to live up to his hefty price tag at Ibrox after joining from Italian side Atalanta, scoring just two goals before being shipped out on loan by Philippe Clement to the Eredivisie club.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Lammers has since become a key figure in the Utrecht starting line-up, netting three goals in 10 starts for his new side since returning to his homeland in January. He previously expressed a desire that he would be keen to continue his career in the Netherlands beyond his temporary deal.

Utrecht don't have an option to buy clause inserted into the contract, meaning they would need to meet Rangers valuation of the player to strike a deal. The 26-year-old has remained coy over his future, but has now indicated he would be willing to leave Rangers should the option become available as he feels a connection with the Utrecht fanbase.

Appearing on Dutch TV for football programme Cafe Galgenwaard, Lammers was put on the spot about where his future could lie but could not give a definitive answer. "If you ask about my future, I won't be able to answer it," he said.

"But it seems clear to me that I enjoy it here. I am in the right place, yes. The supporters certainly matter to me. I really like to see that appreciation."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It comes after Lammers admitted he is becoming addicted to scoring goals in front of the Utrecht supporters, with onlookers from afar impressed by the impact he is having on Ron Jans' outfit. He stated: "Scoring for the Bunnikside is addictive. We are winning now, so I take it for granted."

Related topics:Transfer rumoursIbrox

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.