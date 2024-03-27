Todd Cantwell of Rangers celebrates with teammate Sam Lammers

Rangers misfit Sam Lammers has dropped another major hint that he would be keen to make his loan move to FC Utrecht permanent this summer.

The Dutchman - an expensive £3.5million summer mistake made by former boss Michael Beale, - has struggled to live up to his hefty price tag at Ibrox after joining from Italian side Atalanta, scoring just two goals before being shipped out on loan by Philippe Clement to the Eredivisie club.

Lammers has since become a key figure in the Utrecht starting line-up, netting three goals in 10 starts for his new side since returning to his homeland in January. He previously expressed a desire that he would be keen to continue his career in the Netherlands beyond his temporary deal.

Utrecht don't have an option to buy clause inserted into the contract, meaning they would need to meet Rangers valuation of the player to strike a deal. The 26-year-old has remained coy over his future, but has now indicated he would be willing to leave Rangers should the option become available as he feels a connection with the Utrecht fanbase.

Appearing on Dutch TV for football programme Cafe Galgenwaard, Lammers was put on the spot about where his future could lie but could not give a definitive answer. "If you ask about my future, I won't be able to answer it," he said.

"But it seems clear to me that I enjoy it here. I am in the right place, yes. The supporters certainly matter to me. I really like to see that appreciation."

