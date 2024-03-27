Rangers manager Philippe Clement during a training session ahead of the Europa League last 16 second leg against Benfica. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

Derek Ferguson believes Rangers boss Philippe Clement will lead a summer clearout as he looks to rebuild his squad - with Scott Wright one player expected to head through the exit door.

The former Ibrox midfielder doesn't think Wright has a long-term future at the club under the Belgian, despite impressing for the Light Blues during their Europa League last-16 second leg defeat at home to Benfica earlier this month.

The 26-year-old winger has always found himself on the fringes of the first-team since arriving from Scottish Premiership rivals Aberdeen in 2021, regularly drifting in and out of the XI under a series of different managers. He looked set to move on from the club last summer after Michael Beale told him he could find a new club, but a proposed switch to Turkish side Pendikspor broke down after jetting out to hold talks with the newly-promoted Super Lig outfit.

Instead, Wright opted to stay put to try to fight for a starting berth in Glasgow but he hasn't been able to force his way into the reckoning until being called on recently amid a mini injury crisis, with fellow wide men Ross McCausland and Oscar Cortes visiting the treatment table.

Reflecting on his performance against Benfica, Ferguson told Ibrox News: "It was a strong performance. I think Scott, for me, has been better coming off the bench but with the injury crisis, if you want to call it that, at Rangers at the moment the manager had no other option but to play him.

"He’s always one of these players where you think that he’s capable of producing the goods at that level, and at times in that game he did do that. But the overall package, I don’t think he’s done himself any favours over the course of the last four or five seasons.

"In terms of whether he’s going to have a long-term commitment to Rangers, I don’t think so. I think Philippe Clement will be looking to freshen it up quite considerably during this summer break.