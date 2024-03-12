The star is hitting form for Rangers.

Fabio Silva has had a PSG man and Premier League stars weigh in on his latest Rangers exploits.

The striker performed well last week in the Europa League against Benfica before following that up with a winner against Hibs on Scottish Cup duty. He signed on loan from Wolves in January and has four goals to his name.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He has taken to Instagram to share delight in his latest Ibrox outing, and it has attracted attention. Xavi Simons - who he played with during a spell at PSV - has reacted to his performance against Hibs with a cryptic comment. The PSG star - rated at £59.8m by Transfermarkt - on loan at RB Leipzig said: "What time is it?"

That was an open goal for some Rangers fans. One replied 'It's time for you to get to Ibrox son.' Another said 'time to come to Rangers' and one more added 'time for you to sign for the Gers.'

Silva's initial post read 'Next round' which attracted praise from Wolves duo Jose Sa and Nelson Semedo. Sa tweeted a fire emoji while Semedo said 'Máquina', which is 'Machine' in Portuguese.

The striker is on loan at Rangers until the end of the season and has expressed his desire to stay for the long haul. He told BBC Scotland: "I'm loving being here. I don't control these things 100%. It's not 100% my decision to stay, if it was up to me then maybe yes. But I could say 'yes' and then you have a lot of things still to be taken care of.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Perhaps I have the least input into whether I stay here but we have two months to enjoy the football, to win titles and I think after that, if we win trophies and everything goes well, Rangers and I will do everything for me to stay.