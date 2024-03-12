£59m PSG man asks question of Rangers star as Premier League duo impressed by Ibrox 'machine'
Fabio Silva has had a PSG man and Premier League stars weigh in on his latest Rangers exploits.
The striker performed well last week in the Europa League against Benfica before following that up with a winner against Hibs on Scottish Cup duty. He signed on loan from Wolves in January and has four goals to his name.
He has taken to Instagram to share delight in his latest Ibrox outing, and it has attracted attention. Xavi Simons - who he played with during a spell at PSV - has reacted to his performance against Hibs with a cryptic comment. The PSG star - rated at £59.8m by Transfermarkt - on loan at RB Leipzig said: "What time is it?"
That was an open goal for some Rangers fans. One replied 'It's time for you to get to Ibrox son.' Another said 'time to come to Rangers' and one more added 'time for you to sign for the Gers.'
Silva's initial post read 'Next round' which attracted praise from Wolves duo Jose Sa and Nelson Semedo. Sa tweeted a fire emoji while Semedo said 'Máquina', which is 'Machine' in Portuguese.
The striker is on loan at Rangers until the end of the season and has expressed his desire to stay for the long haul. He told BBC Scotland: "I'm loving being here. I don't control these things 100%. It's not 100% my decision to stay, if it was up to me then maybe yes. But I could say 'yes' and then you have a lot of things still to be taken care of.
"Perhaps I have the least input into whether I stay here but we have two months to enjoy the football, to win titles and I think after that, if we win trophies and everything goes well, Rangers and I will do everything for me to stay.
"When you see me playing with a smile on my face, I think everything's going the right way. I enjoy playing here, playing for the fans, the staff, my team-mates. It's a pleasure to be here. I enjoy it a lot. I've been trying to get back my happiness and they're giving me that."
