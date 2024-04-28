Rangers faced off against St Mirren on Sunday

Fabio Silva has left a pundit fuming as more accusations of Rangers diving cloud the Wolves loanee.

The Portuguese youth international joined Rangers in January on loan until the end of the season but his performances have been criticised. One gripe some have had with the striker is going down too easily, and another instance cropped up away to St Mirren on Sunday.

As the forward was making his way into the box, he went down under the challenge of a St Mirren attacker. When Silva hit the deck, former Rangers and St Mirren striker Steven Thompson couldn’t hold back his fury. He fumed on Sportsound: “Oh get up you!

“You know what, he’s got previous for it. For me it’s a booking and a dive. He doesn’t need to do it. He’s in a good position, just keep the ball. Runs into Alex Gogic. It’s embarrassing, I hate diving.”

The game finished 1-1 at half-time and Rangers hero Neil McCann was far from impressed with the performance from the Ibrox side, who need victories in a neck and neck title race with Celtic. He said with the game in Paisley level: “A concern is Rangers don't have control.

“They started to dominate after 20 minutes and they were starting to get into better areas. Once they get themselves in front, it should have been a message that it will not be like Ross County.