An assessment has been made of Rangers summer signings | SNS Group

Rangers achieved victory at the weekend with some new stars involved.

A former Rangers striker was left feeling sorry for a summer signing at Ibrox - as he was left impressed by another.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Steven Thompson watched on as Philippe Clement’s side dug out a 1-0 win over Hibs in the Premiership. A Tom Lawrence strike was the difference on a day where Jack Butland saved a penalty to keep his side in front.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Less than 72 hours on from a Europa League win over Malmo, Clement rotated the side, with two of the men brought in subbed at half-time. Ross McCausland and Nico Raskin didn’t see the second 45 and another of the players who started, summer signing Hamza Igamane, had Thompson holding some sympathy for the forward.

He reckons there wasn’t a lot of room to impress, while another of the new recruits in Neraysho Kasanwirjo impressed him. Thompson told Sportsound: “I think the players that came in were given an opportunity. Raskin, hooked at half time, McCausland, hooked at half time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Really, they would want to have made a bigger impact in the game. I felt a bit for Igamane, not really a game for a centre forward because it was so limited space and he wasn’t getting much of the ball. I think he probably only had 10 touches of the ball but in flashes looked ok.

“He will feel that was his opportunity to show the supporters here at Ibrox what he can do and he maybe just fell short a bit. He is more of a project than the finished article if you like. They will be keen to get Diomande back for Thursday’s game. Neraysho Kasanwirjo when he came on I thought looked good, Jefte as well at times looked decent.”